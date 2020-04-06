Brownells BRN-PROTO AR15

Anatomy

Many have tried, but nobody else has even come close. The charging handle on the BRN-Proto is indeed a trigger set within the carrying handle akin to the 1956-era AR10 which spawned it. The round forward hand guard is brown and pirated from the AR10 just as was the original. The bolt carrier group is hard chrome-plated and the muzzle sports a proper three-prong duckbill flash suppressor. The powers-that-be at the time said this open-ended design caught unduly on brush. However, it remained mighty handy for prying the wire off of ammo crates.

The gun obviously runs via a direct gas impingement system. Brownells even whipped up some 25-round straight box magazines to make the reproduction complete. When first you heft the BRN-Proto AR15 you really can see what all the fuss was about.

The markings on the left side must include Brownells’ identifying information but the receiver is otherwise perfect. The slab-sided lower receiver includes the little plus sign on the right like the originals and the magazine catch is left unfenced. For the gun nerd truly committed to his craft, you will note the forward pushpin is not retained within the receiver and the aft portion of the assembly includes the roll pin hole originally designed to stake the buffer tube in place. The fact I notice stuff like this goes a long way toward explaining why I have so few normal friends.

The handguard slip ring isn’t tapered and the buttstock lacks a cleaning kit compartment. Both sling swivels pivot as they should. I think the brown plastic furniture seems to create a pleasant aesthetic dissonance when compared to the slate gray finish on the metal bits, but perhaps I am overthinking it. My wife opined the doodoo-colored stocks made this the ugliest gun she ever beheld. I suppose opposites do indeed attract.

This little gun feels absolutely anorexic when compared to a modern M4. The forearm is skinny and the gun lacks all the harsh Picatinny corners and detachable widgets defining modern tactical weapons. There is a sleek sensuality to the piece. The BRN-Proto AR15 just oozes retro cool we all seem to crave so these days.