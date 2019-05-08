Brownells BRN-10

Uncluttered Functionality

As re-imagined, Stoner’s ideal is light, slim, sleek and marvelously uncluttered from the snag points so prevalent in today’s ARs. Looking down from the top, the gun is remarkably narrow with the widest point being the back of the tapered fore-end. The BRN-10 is sans the normal projections giving an AR the look of an angry horned dinosaur: no case deflector, no forward assist and no fragile T-configured charging handle. Chambering a round is accomplished via a unique trigger-style lever located within — and protected by — the carry handle. The bolt release, magazine release and safety are in their usual places and just as convenient as originally conceived, albeit unprotected by raised fences, further simplifying the profile.



The trigger-style charging lever is the greatest gift, in keeping the parts count down and operation simple, since it doubles as a forward assist. It also proved to be the one fly in the ointment because you can only get one finger on it, and when the gun was dry, it was difficult to break the bolt free. Lubing with G96 RFG Grease loosened it up, and I suspect the problem will diminish with use as long as the rifle is kept reasonably clean and lubricated.



The bolt is made from 9310, a steel known for its core hardness and high fatigue resistance, given the period touch of the distinctive flat common to early AR-10s as seen through the ejection port. The bolt is then magnetic particle inspected and chrome plated. The trigger is similar to those found in most standard big-frame ARs — the pull averaged 4.5 lbs., gave a clean break and was consistent. Anyone already used to the stock AR-15 trigger will feel at home.



This model, the BRN-10A, is fitted with the heavy 20" fluted barrel from Faxon Firearms with a diameter at the gas block of 0.750 and a Dutch-style 3-prong flash hider. Weight of the rifle is 9 lbs., 2 oz. unloaded. The BRN-10B comes with a lighter Faxon “pencil” barrel and catalog weight is about a pound less, closer to Stoner’s ideal.



The square, early-style magazine well will accept only Brownells, DPMS and SR-25 aluminum magazines but not others such as Magpul. All the available metal mags are of the current vertical-ribbed style rather than the unique waffle-style of the originals. The BRN-10 comes with one magazine.