Böker Rangebuster

One of the oldest members of the traditional pocketknife family, the Sodbuster has a foggy past. It derives its name from the hardscrabble folks of the Dust Bowl era in the late 1930s, often referred to as “Sodbusters” — but some say the knife resembles the much earlier Clasp Knife dating back to Roman times.

Regardless, the Sodbuster is mostly thought of as a humble farmer’s knife and most are manufactured today in inexpensive synthetic Delrin handles. Böker Knives has changed all that with their slick, elegant Rangebuster — a thoroughly modern take on the old yet still popular pattern.

The Böker Rangerbuster, 6.73″ in overall length, has a much more stylish profile. While many of the originals have a straight blade spine, the Rangebuster has a graceful 3.03″ drop point of upscale N690 high-end stainless steel with a traditional nail nick for opening the blade. The classic brass bird’s eye pivot is still there but the 3.75″ handle sports more graceful curves and a wider, flared base.

A lock-back mechanism has been added and liners have been shucked for a rigid, nicely contoured and polished maroon linen Micarta frame. The fit and finish are impeccable and the blade locks in place with the profound “snick” you expect in a fine traditional pocketknife. The Rangebuster is far from a farmer’s knife.