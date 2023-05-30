EXCLUSIVES: In Self-Defense

Bob Dozier EDC

Old School Tough!
Written By Pat Covert
2023
0

Bob Dozier took a break from modern with this throwback lock-back
dubbed the “EDC.” This overbuilt folder features a stout D2 steel blade,
beefed up liners and durable Micarta scales.

If given the choice to overbuild a knife or not, Arkansas custom knifemaker Bob Dozier is going to overbuild it every time. His fixed-blades were always built this way and when he started making folding knives, they followed suit. His latest folder, simply called the EDC, may just be his toughest folder ever — the EDC ain’t dainty!

Measuring 7.25″ fully extended, Dozier pulls out the Old School stops. The knifemaker made no effort to trim the fat using a lightweight titanium frame with a frame-lock mechanism to trim a little more. He has done those, but this time he took a trip down memory lane and went with a time-honored lock-back and goosed it up several notches with beefy liners and backspring. The 4.25″ liners are heat-treated 410 stainless steel topped with Natural Linen Micarta scales. On each scale is an inlaid, crushed abalone escutcheon and the détente for accessing the back-spring is located at the rear base.

The D2 stain-resistant tool steel blade is a 3.0″ Drop Point with a deep hollow grind that rolls via a knurled thumb stud. When the blade engages, the lock it makes a “snick” loud enough to wake up a tomcat after a night out. The EDC weighs 5.0 oz.

The 3.0" Drop Point D2 stain resistant tool-steel blade, a Dozier
favorite, has a deep hollow grind. A knurled thumb stud engages the blade.

Why You’ll Like It

The Dozier EDC is the stuff of which schoolyard fistfights are made. It’s tough and built like a vault. Those who appreciate a traditional hand-made folder capable of dishing out more than it takes will carry it proudly. At five ounces, it’s not lightweight, but it’s a smidgeon over two ounces lighter than the legendary Buck 110. And, for those who like to switch out their EDCs to fit their daily needs — or just for the heck of it — this Dozier folder will stand out in the rotation. Price for the EDC shown is $625, very reasonable for a custom folder. Other handle materials such as Mammoth Ivory and Stag are available; call (888) 823-0023 for price.

DozierKnives.com

Purchase A PDF Download Of The GUNS Magazine July 2023 Issue Now!

2023
0

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Bob Dozier EDC
If given the choice to overbuild a knife or not, Arkansas custom knifemaker Bob Dozier is going to overbuild it every time. His fixed-blades were always...
Read Full Article
True Gun Reform
The gun prohibition lobby — and make no mistake, it is prohibition they’re after — is fond of demanding “gun reform” and “gun safety laws”...
Read Full Article
Bear Guns For...
The weather was turning when Two Pony and his partner set out to retrieve strays from a remote canyon. They got most of the animals headed downcountry...
Read Full Article