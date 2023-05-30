Bob Dozier EDC

If given the choice to overbuild a knife or not, Arkansas custom knifemaker Bob Dozier is going to overbuild it every time. His fixed-blades were always built this way and when he started making folding knives, they followed suit. His latest folder, simply called the EDC, may just be his toughest folder ever — the EDC ain’t dainty!

Measuring 7.25″ fully extended, Dozier pulls out the Old School stops. The knifemaker made no effort to trim the fat using a lightweight titanium frame with a frame-lock mechanism to trim a little more. He has done those, but this time he took a trip down memory lane and went with a time-honored lock-back and goosed it up several notches with beefy liners and backspring. The 4.25″ liners are heat-treated 410 stainless steel topped with Natural Linen Micarta scales. On each scale is an inlaid, crushed abalone escutcheon and the détente for accessing the back-spring is located at the rear base.

The D2 stain-resistant tool steel blade is a 3.0″ Drop Point with a deep hollow grind that rolls via a knurled thumb stud. When the blade engages, the lock it makes a “snick” loud enough to wake up a tomcat after a night out. The EDC weighs 5.0 oz.