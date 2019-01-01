Black Hills HoneyBadger Ammo

Along with the vast array of handgun models available for personal protection, there’s also been a flood of self-defense ammunition. One of the best available today is the HoneyBadger line from Black Hills.



Instead of trying to come up with a reliable JHP, Black Hills has taken a different direction, using a bullet that doesn’t expand at all. The HoneyBadger bullet is designed to provide deep penetration like an FMJ while at the same time creating large wound cavities afforded by JHPs. How? The answer is in the design — HoneyBadger projectiles look more like the tip of a Phillips screwdriver than a bullet.



They’re made of solid copper, allowing for a lighter weight than lead or alloy bullets. If you look at the bullet from the top it appears you are looking at an X-shape with deep scallops. Upon impact, bullet rotation forces ballistic gel or tissue to react the same as when it’s hit with an expanding JHP. For the past several months I’ve been shooting HoneyBadger ammunition in several calibers. Let’s take a look:



.45 ACP — This load is not only highly effective, it’s very low in felt recoil. My test vehicles consisted of nine different .45 ACP pistols including six full-size 1911s. The average velocity was right at 1,250 fps with the 135-gr. bullet and average 5-shot groups at 20 yards was right at 1". In a pair of compact pistols — a Star PD and Dan Wesson ECO — muzzle velocities were over 1,100 fps. The little Dan Wesson shot exceptionally well, equaling the full-size guns at 20 yards.

