Birchwood Casey Introduces 5 New Shooting Rests
While shooting off-hand is an important skill for self-defense and hunting applications, there are instances when a stable shooting platform is preferred — namely when zeroing an optic and testing ammunition for accuracy. When greater stability is needed, shooters reach for a shooting rest, and Birchwood Casey has five new options for 2021.
Designated as the Alpha, Bravo, Echo, Foxtrot and Tango, each shooting rest was designed for accuracy, comfort and ease of use with an option for every price tier.
Alpha, Bravo & Echo
Built with a primarily tubular steel frame and non-slip rubber stock rest, the Alpha, Bravo and Echo Shooting Rests provide a rigid platform for bench shooting most full-size rifles and AR pistols with barrels as short as 7.5” long.
Ideal for prone shooting, the Alpha and Bravo Shooting Rest feature a low-profile design with adjustable leveling feet and a built-in bubble level to confirm a level shooting position, while ambidextrous controls with oversized knobs allow for ample elevation adjustments. The Alpha also offers 2” of windage adjustments.
Featuring more polymer supports than the previous two, the Echo Shooting Rest also offers front and rear leveling feet and elevation adjustments.
MSRP is $229.99 for the Alpha Shooting Rest, $129.99 for the Bravo Shooting Rest and $89.99 for the Echo Shooting Rest.
Foxtrot & Tango
Accommodating both rifles and pistols, the Foxtrot and Tango Shooting Rests feature versatile and lightweight designs made from molded high-density polymer, allowing shooters to quickly change between firearms while not worry about marring or damaging their rests after a rough day at the range.
Composed of three sections, the Foxtrot Shooting Rest offers padded front and rear rests, front elevation adjustment and center length adjustment for longer/shorter firearms. When shooting a handgun or packing up for the day, simply disassemble the center and rear sections, leaving the front or all three for easy storage.
A standalone front rest, the Tango Shooting Rest leaves the center and rear sections of the Foxtrot behind for a minimalist design with a padded front rest and adjustable elevation.
MSRP is $49.99 for the Foxtrot Shooting Rest and $29.99 for the Tango Shooting Rest.
For more info: birchwoodcasey.com