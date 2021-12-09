The bull could have popped up across the canyon, early. But glassing had yielded only a raghorn elk looking in vain for love. We’d plunged into the timber, down a north slope. The sun had broiled away the shadows when we started back up a draw, grappling for handholds of buffalo berry and nettles.

He blasted from an aspen windfall at perhaps 30 feet. “Shoot!” I screeched. The fellow was quick with his 7mm. Scrubby Doug-fir limbs swallowed whale-tail rear tines.

“He filled the scope,” gasped my hunter, still heaving from the climb. I’d heard it before, from men who’d managed to miss anyway. But at least one of these two bullets had struck and I told him so.

We scrambled up into rocks still oozing dust and found the bull dead.

My client in that steep Utah gut proved a scope can deliver very fast aim. Faster, even, than iron sights. No need to align a reticle — just paste it where you want the bullet to go. Because it appears in the same plane as the target, your eyes don’t waste time focusing.

Still, the myth scopes slow you down has survived generations who should have dismissed it. And I’ve seen animals escape hunters who failed to catch aim with their scopes soon enough. How come?

A scope should deliver a big, bright, sharp image as soon as you cheek the rifle. It’s painfully true any hunter whose sight picture doesn’t measure up is largely responsible for it.