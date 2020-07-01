Benchmade Proper

One of Benchmade Knives’ best innovations has been their sturdy Axis Lock that dominates their line of tactical and everyday carry folders. This tradition went out the window when the company introduced their Propel model, a non-locking slip joint with all the modern style of their expected fare. It’s no secret slip joints have become more popular in recent years and modern iterations of the “pocketknife” have been popping up like hotcakes. Benchmade took their time and did it right with the Proper.

The Proper’s blade is a clip-point style of Crucible Industries’ CPM-S90V stainless steel, a material with a high volume of Vanadium carbide adding toughness for excellent wear resistance. A straight-pull nail nick does the opening chores and the blade has a classy satin finish — plus there’s 5/8″ of jimping on the backside of the blade for enhanced grip when cutting. The Proper’s 3.85″ handle is Carbon Fiber over bronze-colored PVD-coated stainless steel liners for housing the slip joint’s back spring. The handle has a gently curved “snag proof” profile with finely rounded contours.