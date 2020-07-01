Benchmade Proper
A slick slip-joint
One of Benchmade Knives’ best innovations has been their sturdy Axis Lock that dominates their line of tactical and everyday carry folders. This tradition went out the window when the company introduced their Propel model, a non-locking slip joint with all the modern style of their expected fare. It’s no secret slip joints have become more popular in recent years and modern iterations of the “pocketknife” have been popping up like hotcakes. Benchmade took their time and did it right with the Proper.
The Proper’s blade is a clip-point style of Crucible Industries’ CPM-S90V stainless steel, a material with a high volume of Vanadium carbide adding toughness for excellent wear resistance. A straight-pull nail nick does the opening chores and the blade has a classy satin finish — plus there’s 5/8″ of jimping on the backside of the blade for enhanced grip when cutting. The Proper’s 3.85″ handle is Carbon Fiber over bronze-colored PVD-coated stainless steel liners for housing the slip joint’s back spring. The handle has a gently curved “snag proof” profile with finely rounded contours.
Why You’ll Like It
In designing the Proper, Benchmade took every phase and aspect seriously. This is a first class non-locker with top shelf materials smoozed into a thoughtful design and superb ergonomics. At 2.10 oz. you’ll hardly know you’re carrying the Proper but when it comes time to cut you’ll damn sure know it’s there.
At $240 suggested retail the Proper is not cheap. Benchmade doesn’t do cheap and they sell a whole lot of knives, attesting to their quality. The company does, however, offer more affordable versions of the Proper in G10 composite handles at $150 MSRP for budget-minded users. If you’re looking for a casual everyday carry with a lot of clout the Proper will do a very proper job — and do it with class.