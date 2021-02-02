Benchmade was making autos when autos weren’t cool. I bought my first, a Phil Boguszewski-designed Spike, back in the early 1990s and it hooked me on these free flying, push-button, spring-fed folders forever. The Benchmade Infidel out-the-front model, introduced in 2006, was an instant hit and today it’s a classic. The attractive bright blue anodized model you see here is available in a limited run for one year ending in June 2021.

If ever a knife fit its name, the Infidel hits the mark. At 4.9 oz., it feels like a tank in the hand and the slide release sends the blade out like a Howitzer round. Simply pull the slide back and the blade retracts back into the handle pretty as you please. Many out-the-fronts feel light and airy but this isn’t one of them. The 3.91″ CPM-S30V stainless steel blade, with an attractive fuller groove up the middle, is double-ground in fine fashion. The 5.0″ handle has the sturdy feel of a fixed-blade in the hand.