Benchmade Bugout

Most successful cutlery manufacturers have models in their stable that catch fire from day one. Knives with this “It factor” have the potential to ensconce themselves in the lineup for years — and even decades — with many iterations of the original varying in changes such as blade styles, steels and handle materials. Benchmade Knives is a master at this strategy and their latest hot dog, the Bugout, is well on its way to being the next mainstay in the company’s corral.

The Bugout 535BK-4 is the most upscale version of this crowd pleaser to date. The attraction of the original Bugout design has been its clean, competent good looks. The 535BK-4 adds spice to the equation beginning with 6061-T6 aluminum frame slabs sporting a machined sunburst emanating from the blade pivot outward. The blade is a 3.24″ Drop Point of stainless Bohler M390 super steel, known for its toughness and superb edge retention. The blade has a matte black Cerakote finish with ambidextrous, eye-popping red anodized thumb studs. This appealing use of spot color appears again on the frame spacers. The blade opens and stays rock solid in place by Benchmade’s patented AXIS Lock. On the backside you’ll find a deep carry, stainless steel pocket clip.