Benchmade Auto Fact Pays Homage to Classic Stiletto

Serving in multiple world wars and taking on fixed, folding and telescoping forms, the stiletto knife dates back to the 15th century. A classic design featuring a narrow blade with a tapered, needle-point tip, the stiletto is renowned for its ability to stab and penetrate with a long history of use in hand-to-hand combat.

In 2018, Benchmade introduced the 417 Fact — a long manual, folding spear-point knife with a skeletonized handle. New for 2021, the knife maker has re-imagined the model for everyday carry and tactical use with the launch of the 417 Auto Fact.