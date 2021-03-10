Benchmade Auto Fact Pays Homage to Classic Stiletto
Serving in multiple world wars and taking on fixed, folding and telescoping forms, the stiletto knife dates back to the 15th century. A classic design featuring a narrow blade with a tapered, needle-point tip, the stiletto is renowned for its ability to stab and penetrate with a long history of use in hand-to-hand combat.
In 2018, Benchmade introduced the 417 Fact — a long manual, folding spear-point knife with a skeletonized handle. New for 2021, the knife maker has re-imagined the model for everyday carry and tactical use with the launch of the 417 Auto Fact.
Measuring slightly longer than the original, the new 417 Auto Fact (4170BK) scales 4.8” long when closed and 8.74” open, unveiling a 3.95” CPM-S900V, DLC-coated spear-point blade. As indicated by its name, the knife utilizes Benchmade’s Auto Axis opening mechanism to deploy the blade quickly, further connecting the modern folder to its traditional switchblade roots.
Also new are the 417 Auto Fact’s 6061-T6 aluminum handles with carbon fiber inlays and a reversible deep-carry clip. Weighing 3.11 oz., the knife is perfect for any everyday carrier, knife enthusiast or super spy.
MSRP is $400.
For more info: benchmade.com