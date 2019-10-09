Bear & Son Retro Lockbacks

Back when I was a whole lot younger there wasn’t much variety in lockback pocketknives. Well, at least not nearly as much as there is today. The reigning popularity champ was Buck’s signature 110 lockback Hunter. A hefty, straightforward, no nonsense clip-point with a positive lock actuated on the rear bolster, it was vastly influential and uncommonly sensible.



A boatload of current folders now rely on the liner lock and while they’re indeed “thumb handy,” there’s something traditionally comforting about the 110 style, including lack of speed flippers or assisted opening setups. Yes, they’re probably slower to close but it’s OK — you’re not going to break any speed records opening one either. These are pocketknives, not tactical folders.



Bear & Son Cutlery follows the old-timey 110 template with two new lockbacks, although on a slimmer, smaller scale. The Bear Branded Bone series contains several styles but the White Smooth Bone models include a 3" clip point and a 3 3/4" clip point. Both feature laser engraved bear pawprints on white bone scales and stainless high-carbon 440 hollow-ground blades. Both are thin and unobtrusive. Nope, no pocket clip. They’ll stay down in the bottom of your jeans pocket with the change and car keys the way God intended.