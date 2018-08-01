Bear Ops Bold Action V

A Specialized Line

Bear Ops was established in 2011 to build knives for first responders, military and government contractors needing strong, sharp and reliable tools to conduct daily business.



The Bold Action V — a springloaded 5.4-oz. automatic knife — is now offered in a new black-on-black model (AC-551-B4-B). It’s 5.4" in length closed, 8 3/4" open and features a black Sandvik 14C28N chisel-edged, tanto-style point promoting deep penetration while still maintaining razor sharpness. The subtle, reversed belly provides excellent leverage while cutting through stubborn materials such as seatbelts or flex cuffs.



Black textured G10 scales provide a positive grip in wet or dry conditions. The same reliable “on-demand” spring loaded action is used as on the entire Bold Action series.



A firm push of the button quickly and conveniently releases the blade into its locked position, ready for any chore. My sample locks tight with nary a wobble or wiggle.



The G10 handle and blade give it a subdued, non-reflective finish while an ergonomic thumb-slide safety prevents premature deployment when carrying concealed.



A reversible pocket-clip allows for easy access, so you won’t have to dig for your blade when it’s needed most. The knife and pocket clip utilize Allen screws for easy disassembly for cleaning and clip reversal.



This is a versatile knife with countless uses ranging from opening mail to use as a final line of self-defense. It’s a worthy investment for those who appreciate having sharpened steel instantly available at the simple push of a button. The made-in-USA knife has a lifetime warranty and an MSRP of $171.99.



Bear & Son Cutlery

Ph.: (256) 435-2227

http://bearandsoncutlery.com