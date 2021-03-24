ATN Optics Now Available in Mossy Oak Patterns
Founded in 1995, ATN has been a leading manufacturer of night vision, thermal imaging and smart digital optics. Similarly, Mossy Oak has become the number one camouflage in America since introducing their first pattern in 1986. Two companies serving hunters and outdoor enthusiasts, it was only a matter of time before ATN and Mossy Oak combined their innovative technologies together.
New for 2021, ATN has gone Mossy, offering three optic models in three different Mossy Oak patterns — Bottomland, Break-Up Country and Elements Terra.
X-Sight 4K Pro
The latest generation of ATN’s flagship smart digital optic, the X-Sight 4K Pro is a digital day/night riflescope packed with advanced features and technology.
Available in 3-14x and 5-20x magnifications, the X-Sight incorporates a dual-core processor and Ultra HD 4K Day/Night sensor to deliver crisp and vivid images in any light condition on a 1280×720 HD micro display within the unit. Capable of recording 1080p recoil-activated videos and taking high-definition photos, the X-Sight can be paired with iOS and Android mobile devices to calculate ballistics, automatically adjust zero, change reticles and share waypoints with other hunters.
Built from hardened aluminum alloy with impact-resistant electronics, the X-Sight offers 18 hours of run time powered by an internal lithium ion battery. Weighing roughly 2 lbs., the riflescopes ship with three 30mm scope rings for easy and versatile mounting. MSRP is $699–799, depending on model.
ThOR 4 & ThOR LT
For hunters who prefer the cover of darkness, the ATN ThOR 4 and ThOR LT offer next-gen thermal sensors and features at unbelievable prices.
Like the X-Sight, the ThOR 4 is a smart digital optic with an HD display, on-board 1280×960 video recording, ballistic calculator, one-shot zero and dynamic reticle, as well as WiFi connectivity. Available in two 60 Hz sensors — 384288 or 640×480 — and eight total magnifications with hot black, hot white and color thermal modes, the ThOR 4 has a battery life of 16-18 hours for a long night stalking in the field. MSRP is $1,999–$4,799, depending on model.
A stripped-down thermal optic, the ThOR LT is the lightest and most affordable thermal riflescope from ATN. Available in 3-6x and 4-8x magnifications with a 160×120 or 320×240 sensor, the ThOR Lite features a 1280×720 HD display for black hot and white hot modes, one-shot zero, multiple reticles and 10-hour battery life, all while weighing just 1.4 lbs. Equally impressive is its MSRP, ranging from $1,199–$1,899.
Combining natural elements with field-proven colors and outline-breaking patterns, Mossy Oak is the perfect camo any hunt. Whether chasing turkeys, whitetails or elk, top your rifle, shotgun or crossbow with an ATN optic in Mossy Oak for success this spring, fall and beyond.
For more info: atncorp.com