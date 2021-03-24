ATN Optics Now Available in Mossy Oak Patterns

ThOR 4 & ThOR LT



For hunters who prefer the cover of darkness, the ATN ThOR 4 and ThOR LT offer next-gen thermal sensors and features at unbelievable prices.

Like the X-Sight, the ThOR 4 is a smart digital optic with an HD display, on-board 1280×960 video recording, ballistic calculator, one-shot zero and dynamic reticle, as well as WiFi connectivity. Available in two 60 Hz sensors — 384288 or 640×480 — and eight total magnifications with hot black, hot white and color thermal modes, the ThOR 4 has a battery life of 16-18 hours for a long night stalking in the field. MSRP is $1,999–$4,799, depending on model.

A stripped-down thermal optic, the ThOR LT is the lightest and most affordable thermal riflescope from ATN. Available in 3-6x and 4-8x magnifications with a 160×120 or 320×240 sensor, the ThOR Lite features a 1280×720 HD display for black hot and white hot modes, one-shot zero, multiple reticles and 10-hour battery life, all while weighing just 1.4 lbs. Equally impressive is its MSRP, ranging from $1,199–$1,899.

Combining natural elements with field-proven colors and outline-breaking patterns, Mossy Oak is the perfect camo any hunt. Whether chasing turkeys, whitetails or elk, top your rifle, shotgun or crossbow with an ATN optic in Mossy Oak for success this spring, fall and beyond.

For more info: atncorp.com