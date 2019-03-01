Apologies to Gaston Glock
For another Glock customization
Behold, my unfailing Glock 19.
Carried for years, shot regularly, field stripped and detail stripped countless times, and hand stippled by yours truly — more than once. And there’s more: I’ve changed the color of the slide and barrel to “titanium,” installed Truglo night sights, and changed the trigger from factory to a 3-½ pounder to “New York” and back to factory again. I like customizing to a degree but I’m hesitant to swap out some internal factory parts. Truth be told: When I contemplate any kind of change, I have visions of Gaston Glock standing over me, frowning and shaking his head. I should probably say I'm sorry to him.
As is, the gun is accurate, reliable and relatively light weight. Today, however, I’m going to purposely add weight by installing an aftermarket tungsten guide rod. And that’s the purpose of this part — to add weight, putting the laws of physics to my advantage in order to reduce muzzle flip and get back on target quickly. Can 1.6 ounces of tungsten costing $59.95 make a significant difference? What would Gaston say?
As you know, the Glock 19 is a relatively easy shooter anyway. It’s not like the muzzle ends up pointing over my head after every shot. Sure, the hand stippled stocks increase purchase, aiding in control, but, for goodness’ sake, it’s only a 9mm.
So I mutter a brief word of apology to Mr. Glock and make the change.
Accessing the factory guide rod and spring, as you know, requires mere seconds. I have to admit, I sure like the look and feel of the tungsten guide rod and spring better than the factory one. Once installed, I reassemble the gun, heft it, and rack the slide a few times. It definitely feels different. So far, I think like it. Gaston’s eyes narrow as he watches me.
At the range I end any and all speculation by rapidly firing at a collection of steel plates and silhouettes. Every round loads, fires, and ejects perfectly — just like a factory Glock — but it is noticeably easier to get back on target and so it’s easier to be faster and more accurate.
Just to be sure, I pop the factory guide rod and spring back in and give it another run. A little more zip, a little more flip. Back to the tungsten. Looks like I’ve discovered an aftermarket internal part that will likely stay in place for a long time.
And excuse me for a moment, I think a certain Austrian engineer wants to have a word with me.
--
