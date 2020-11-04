Enter To Win A Walther Arms PPK/S Stainless Pistol Prize Package!

Apex Hellcat Action Enhancement Trigger

Written By Will Dabbs, MD
2021
2

The Springfield Armory Hellcat is the world’s highest-capacity micro-compact defensive pistol. Packing 13+1 rounds of 9mm chaos into a package that fits in your front jeans pocket, the Hellcat changed the concealed carry game. Now Apex Tactical is offering their premiere trigger upgrade for this fabulous feline.

The Action Enhancement Trigger conversion consists of a new trigger assembly, a redesigned sear spring, and an upgraded striker spring. Installation is not quite as simple as changing your smartphone ringtone, but there’s a great YouTube tutorial. It cost me about a half-hour while taking my sweet time.

The result is a smooth unspoiled take-up with a 5.5-lb. duty-grade break. The original Hellcat trigger wasn’t bad, but the Apex version is indeed markedly nicer. Add a 10-spot and they’ll even print an American flag on the side.
MSRP: $79.95

ApexTactical.com

Subscribe To GUNS Magazine

Purchase A PDF Download Of The GUNS Magazine January 2021 Issue Now!

2021
2

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Apex Hellcat...
The Springfield Armory Hellcat is the world’s highest-capacity micro-compact defensive pistol.
Read Full Article
Everything...
When we left off last month I had a bandaged foot with orders to stay off work for a week.
Read Full Article
Hornady BLACK...
Introduced in 2016, Hornady BLACK ammunition was designed to fit, feed and function in a variety of platforms, offering “versatile loads optimized for...
Read Full Article