Federal Launches New Custom Shop

Small Meets Large

From Minneapolis, follow the narrow Mississippi River north for 30 minutes and you’ll find yourself in Anoka, Minn. With a population of less than 20,000, it’s here where Federal has been manufacturing ammunition for nearly 100 years.



At the center of campus sits a 700,000-square-foot factory facility where 1,400 employees work 24/7 in three shifts to produce millions of rounds of centerfire, rimfire and shotshell ammo every day for civilian, law enforcement, and military consumption.



If this number seems like an unfathomable amount of ammo — it is. But the numbers make sense when you consider Federal and Speer, both owned by Vista Outdoor, supply ammunition to nearly 80 percent of the U.S. law enforcement market — roughly 7,000 agencies — including the LAPD and NYPD. It’s no surprise Federal is one of the largest producers of ammunition in the world.



Once inside, a constant drone of heavy machinery requires the use of ear protection. Many of the large machines are one-of-a-kind and have been running, nearly non-stop, since WWII or longer. Others are more modern and efficient but all are needed to keep up with production demands.



The alarms of motorized carts and forklifts echo as they dodge each other between the hedgerows of machines, moving crates filled with cases, primers and projectiles to the next stage of manufacturing. Each crate holds enough supplies to keep one happily shooting for a year and then some.



Tucked away in a separate and secured white-wall room amidst all the organized chaos is a dedicated, state-of-the-art reloading lab — the Federal Custom Shop. It’s here where a small hand-selected team of expert engineers and loading technicians hand-load, inspect, package and sign each Custom Shop order.