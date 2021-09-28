Fire!

Guess who uses carbon fiber air tanks just like the ones you buy for airgunning? Firefighters!

Many firehouses have state-of-the-art equipment for filling up those backpack tanks firefighters use. The one near me can fill several tanks at once in armored burst-proof containment cylinders. If a tank blows during a fill, the shrapnel is safely contained — kind of like those nifty bomb squad trucks used to transport suspicious packages.

Another tank fill possibility is your local fire department. However, the tanks they use are often a little bit different. One distinct difference you’ll usually see is there’s a male/female reversal in play. Fire department SCBA tanks have a male connection on the tank end. The fill whip on the large compressor at the station is a female SCBA connection. So, you’ll need to accomplish two things to connect your tank to their compressor. Assuming you use a DIN-compatible tank, you’ll first need to account for the female-to-female connection challenge. Then you’ll need to deal with the firehouse SCBA to DIN 300 difference. An airgun supply house like Pyramyd Air will sell an adapter to make this work.

Here’s the gotcha — fire departments are in the business of fighting fires and rescuing people, not filling air gunners’ tanks. That’s not to say they won’t, it’s just an observation that filling your cylinders will never be their top priority. It’s not like your airgun is on fire or anything.

There’s also the issue of liability. In a more metropolitan area, you’re likely to run into management frowning upon airgun cylinder refills. There’s no upside to the local fire chief allowing this, only potential risk. If your tank blows up and hurts someone, it can come back to haunt.

Before you run out and buy an adapter to connect your tanks to firehouse SCBA fill hoses, do some legwork and make a few visits to see if it’s even feasible in your area. If you do find a willing participant, first and foremost consider it a favor and don’t abuse the privilege. Hey, maybe you can find ways to return the favor by hooking them up with some needed piece of recreational equipment (like an airgun perhaps) for slow times at the firehouse.