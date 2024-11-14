The A.G. Russell Powerball tactical EDC is now in its fourth generation and is by far its slickest version yet. The Powerball 4 is the first version released since Russell passed away in 2018. Given Russell’s knack for exploring new mechanisms, this slick new addition is a fitting tribute by the Russell design team.

The Powerball moniker was derived from its blade pivot which rides on caged ball bearings, making for a butter-slick blade action. The Powerball 4 introduces a crossbar-style lock mechanism designed by Blackie Collin’s (Gerber’s Bolt Action mechanism) and popularized by Benchmade’s highly successful Axis Lock.

The Powerball 4 EDC’s instant appeal lies in the clean, crisp styling of its 4.25″ frame and is further enhanced by matte stainless-steel bolsters and Blue or Green G10 scales over stainless liners. The blade is a subtle 3.25″ satin finished Clip Point of D2 steel. The Powerball 4 has a tip-up reversible pocket clip, a generous lanyard loop at the base and weighs 3.7 oz. The fit and finish rivals the industry big boys and the orange anodized accent ring around the pivot is a nice touch.