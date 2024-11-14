AG Russell Powerball 4
Nice price on a nice sticker
The A.G. Russell Powerball tactical EDC is now in its fourth generation and is by far its slickest version yet. The Powerball 4 is the first version released since Russell passed away in 2018. Given Russell’s knack for exploring new mechanisms, this slick new addition is a fitting tribute by the Russell design team.
The Powerball moniker was derived from its blade pivot which rides on caged ball bearings, making for a butter-slick blade action. The Powerball 4 introduces a crossbar-style lock mechanism designed by Blackie Collin’s (Gerber’s Bolt Action mechanism) and popularized by Benchmade’s highly successful Axis Lock.
The Powerball 4 EDC’s instant appeal lies in the clean, crisp styling of its 4.25″ frame and is further enhanced by matte stainless-steel bolsters and Blue or Green G10 scales over stainless liners. The blade is a subtle 3.25″ satin finished Clip Point of D2 steel. The Powerball 4 has a tip-up reversible pocket clip, a generous lanyard loop at the base and weighs 3.7 oz. The fit and finish rivals the industry big boys and the orange anodized accent ring around the pivot is a nice touch.
Why You’ll Like It
The Powerball 4’s sanitary styling will please those who appreciate clean lines on their EDC both front and back due to the low profile, ambidextrous symmetry of its new locking system. The folder’s slim frame along with its deep carry pocket clip makes the Powerball 4 easier to conceal than bulkier counterparts. Finally, you get a lot of folder at a price tag of only $135.