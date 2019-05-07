Advanced Tactical Ordnance UHS-6.5

Accessorizing

Of course the UHS-6.5 includes a full-length scope mounting rail and a skeletonized forearm for accessories. ATO can set it up however you want. There is plenty of room up top for serious optics, night vision or thermals. ATO has used the UHS-6.5 to slay pigs in all three configurations.



The gun comes with a proprietary ATO blast can. This nifty contraption does not suppress the gun’s report or require federal registration but it does project the chaos forward rather than to the sides. In the process it also uses the basic principles of fluid dynamics to substantially lessen felt recoil. Considering most pig hunting is done in dim light, the blast can will help ameliorate muzzle flash as well. We are pushing a precision long-range rifle round through a barrel a foot long — it would be unduly bright if left otherwise unadorned.



If you really want it done up right, ATO can match the UHS-6.5 with a custom sound suppressor optimized for the platform. These cans employ proprietary turbine-shaped stainless steel baffles which simultaneously slow and cool muzzle gases to trim down most of the blast. With the can in place, muzzle flash is neutralized so you can target the whole sounder rather than just a single hog.