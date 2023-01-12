Repeat after me: “I want … no I need … a 2,200-lumen flashlight. A rechargeable one, please, with the ability to light something more than a half mile away but the ability to deliver two lumens for 94 freaking days! Please add 1,200, 630, 300 and 100 lumen modes and “gold-plated” contacts. A tempered glass lens instead of plastic and aluminum body construction would be nice touches too. Oh, the L19 2.0 has all that?” Yup.

Runtimes are in the 1.5-hour frame for the 2,200 lumens, four hours for the 630 lumens and almost 10 hours on 300 lumens, which is still blindingly bright. You could work an entire shift at night in the field and never turn this light off! I remember when a 50-lumen light had us all wondering how a flashlight could ever get brighter. Silly us. MSRP is a mere $119 — you snooze, you lose.

Acebeam.com

