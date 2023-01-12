EXCLUSIVES: ULTIMATE CCW UPGRADE

Acebeam L19 2.0
Long Range Hunting Light

Written By Roy Huntington
2023
0

Repeat after me: “I want … no I need … a 2,200-lumen flashlight. A rechargeable one, please, with the ability to light something more than a half mile away but the ability to deliver two lumens for 94 freaking days! Please add 1,200, 630, 300 and 100 lumen modes and “gold-plated” contacts. A tempered glass lens instead of plastic and aluminum body construction would be nice touches too. Oh, the L19 2.0 has all that?” Yup.

Runtimes are in the 1.5-hour frame for the 2,200 lumens, four hours for the 630 lumens and almost 10 hours on 300 lumens, which is still blindingly bright. You could work an entire shift at night in the field and never turn this light off! I remember when a 50-lumen light had us all wondering how a flashlight could ever get brighter. Silly us. MSRP is a mere $119 — you snooze, you lose.

Acebeam.com

Subscribe To GUNS Magazine

Purchase A PDF Download Of The GUNS Magazine March 2023 Issue Now!

RELATED ARTICLES

acebeam L19 2.0 light
Acebeam L19 2.0...
Repeat after me: “I want … no I need … a 2,200-lumen flashlight. A rechargeable one, please, with the ability to light something more than a half mile...
Read Full Article
Fenix GL19R pistol light in use
Introducing...
All things considered, adding a weapon-mounted pistol light to your home defense or self-defense gun seems like a no-brainer. For those looking for an...
Read Full Article
New Products...
Guns and the gear to carry and outfit them. Check out 2023’s latest.
Read Full Article
2023
0

We think you'd be interested in this, too

acebeam L19 2.0 light
Acebeam L19 2.0...
Repeat after me: “I want … no I need … a 2,200-lumen flashlight. A rechargeable one, please, with the ability to light something more than a half mile...
Read Full Article
A Day In The life
I was recently introduced to someone and after they learned what I do for a living, it marked the 10,000th time I’ve heard the well-intentioned statement,...
Read Full Article
shooting trends
Shooting Trends...
The shooting community is like any other and is not immune to annoying trends. Join the herd as Brent Wheat, Roy Huntington, Tom McHale and Erick Gelhaus...
Read Full Article