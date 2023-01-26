EXCLUSIVES: ULTIMATE CCW UPGRADE

Cerus Gear Gun Cleaning Mats

Written By Brent Wheat
2023
0

Ever ruined a nice kitchen table trying to clean a gun? Yep, I’ve done it and I’m sure many, many readers likewise.

You can now throw out the old T-shirts, the stack of newspapers, the moldy looking bath towel and all the other stuff we use to catch the drippings from an in-progress gun procedure and pick up a Cerus Gear Gun Cleaning Mat.

The backing and bulk of the mat is made of an impervious skid-resistant neoprene material while the top is some variety of nylon. The construction doesn’t seem all that unique except when you realize Cerus uses a dye-sublimation process to construct their top layer, meaning it won’t start fading away the first time you spill a bottle of solvent on it. The mats are made in the U.S.A. and offer a variety of subjects ranging from decorative to schematics or field-stripping instructions for a variety of firearms.

MSRP: Starting at $15.99
CerusGear.com

