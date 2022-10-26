A Range Bag Fit For Mary Poppins

Although the capacity and dimensions were clearly stated on 5.11’s website, the sheer size of their new 50L Range Ready Trainer Bag surprised me when it arrived on my doorstep. This thing is the range bag of Mary Poppins’ dreams!

Besides the size, my favorite feature is the removable dividers that let you customize the bag to fit your needs and keep all your gear organized. It’s also fully padded with a PE board base to keep all its contents safe.

Also inside, you’ll find a quick-access elastic mag and accessory panel, as well as elastic loops under the lid so you can carry loaded anywhere you go. And as if the main compartment isn’t enough, there are also three side compartments and MOLLE webbing that let you take even more.

The 50L Range Ready Trainer Bag measures 10”H x 21”L x 14.5”D and retails for $145 at 511Tactical.com. Available in two colors — black and kangaroo — it would make a great gift this upcoming holiday season, especially for that hard-to-shop for gun enthusiast that already seems to have everything!

