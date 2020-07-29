When cutlery genius A.G. Russell passed way in October of 2018, he left behind a legacy of being both a pioneer entrepreneur and visionary designer. A unique trait of Russell’s design talent was his ability to take a knife pattern and add personal touches making it unique in its own way — which is what we have here. The A.G. Russell Vest Pocket Semi-Skinner combines a lockback design with a semi-skinner blade style usually relegated to fixed-blade hunting knives and, true to A.G. form, it works!

There are other throwback styling cues on the Vest Pocket Semi-Skinner. The blade has an old-school long-pull nail knick and the 3″ handle has stainless steel bolsters and a “bag-handle” which gives it a Trapper feel — plus there’s an ovate stainless steel escutcheon as a crowning touch. The rest of the equation is fully modern. The elegant 2.6″ semi-skinner blade is made of premium CPM-S35VN stainless steel and the handle scales are very contemporary Carbon Fiber. All the stainless steel on the handle has a satin, brushed finish, including the folder’s sturdy locking tab at the rear base. The whole neo-retro package weighs in at a svelte 2.5 oz.