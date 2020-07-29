Enter To Win Savage 110 High Country Rifle Prize Package!

A.G. RusselL Vest Pocket Semi-Skinner

Cutlery wizard left a cool folder design behind
Written By Pat Covert
2020
19

The neo-retro A.G. Russell Vest Pocket Semi-Skinner combines old ideas with modern design
and fabrication, making for a cool, unique pocketknife.

When cutlery genius A.G. Russell passed way in October of 2018, he left behind a legacy of being both a pioneer entrepreneur and visionary designer. A unique trait of Russell’s design talent was his ability to take a knife pattern and add personal touches making it unique in its own way — which is what we have here. The A.G. Russell Vest Pocket Semi-Skinner combines a lockback design with a semi-skinner blade style usually relegated to fixed-blade hunting knives and, true to A.G. form, it works!

There are other throwback styling cues on the Vest Pocket Semi-Skinner. The blade has an old-school long-pull nail knick and the 3″ handle has stainless steel bolsters and a “bag-handle” which gives it a Trapper feel — plus there’s an ovate stainless steel escutcheon as a crowning touch. The rest of the equation is fully modern. The elegant 2.6″ semi-skinner blade is made of premium CPM-S35VN stainless steel and the handle scales are very contemporary Carbon Fiber. All the stainless steel on the handle has a satin, brushed finish, including the folder’s sturdy locking tab at the rear base. The whole neo-retro package weighs in at a svelte 2.5 oz.

A.G. Russell had a knack for adding unexpected styling cues, like the semi-skinner blade style,
and pulling them off to perfection.

Why You’ll Like It

For starters, the Russell Vest Pocket Semi-Skinner is both stylish and unique. Can you field dress a quail with it? Sure, but most likely this is an EDC you will enjoy using and showing off to friends. While traditional pocketknife designs are a dime a dozen, they can’t hold a candle to the Russell Vest Pocket Semi-Skinner’s cool. The build is rock solid and fit-’n-finish and is as nice as you’ll see on a production knife. MSRP on this little dandy is a very reasonable $99.95, a small price to pay for the curious smiles you’ll get around the water cooler or break room.

www.agrussell.com

Read More Knife Articles

Subscribe To GUNS Magazine

Purchase A PDF Download Of The GUNS Magazine April 2020 Issue Now!

2020
19

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Red Dot 101
There’s no faster sight than a red dot. However, some look like receiver sights, others like scopes. What gives?
Read Full Article
A.G. Russell...
When cutlery genius A.G. Russell passed way in October of 2018, he left behind a legacy of being both a pioneer entrepreneur and visionary designer.
Read Full Article
Winchester Model...
In my last shotgun column I covered the lever-action Winchester Model 1887 shotgun designed by firearms genius John M. Browning.
Read Full Article