A Faster Way to Load with XTech Tactical Speedmag

Reloading magazines can be a pain — both literally and figuratively — especially for long days on the range. And while separate speed loaders can make loading easy, they’re no good if you forget them at home. New from XTech Tactical, a company formed to develop revolutionary firearms accessories for AR-style rifles, the Speedmag was designed to make sore thumbs a thing of the past and add more convenience to your recreational shooting.

Made from high-resistance proprietary polymer, the 30-round AR/M4 magazine features an external collar attached to the internal magazine follower. Simply pull the collar down to compress the stainless steel spring, drop ammunition into the magazine and release the collar to load your firearm. Simple and quick to use, now you can take your speed loader with you everywhere your magazines go.