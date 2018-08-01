6.5 Creedmoor Beware!

Dreams Deferred

In 1914 Charles Newton formed the Newton Arms Company in Buffalo. He started work on a factory, then traveled to Germany to secure a supply of rifle actions from Mauser and J.P. Sauer & Sohn. In March, 1915, the first Newton rifles appeared in a catalog, with stocks by Fred Adolph and Californian Ludwig Wundhammer. In three grades, and chambered to .256, .30 and .35 Newton, the rifles were priced from $42.50 to $80.



Alas, Newton’s timing could hardly have been worse! The first two dozen Mauser rifles were to arrive August 15, 1914. Germany went to war the day before. So Newton turned to the Marlin Firearms Company for .256 barrels threaded for 1903 Springfields. He’d sell them for $12.50 to hunters pining for something other than a .30-06.



Unfortunately, all arms factories were up to their ears in government contracts. But by 1916, Newton had incorporated Mauser and Springfield features into a new rifle and hired ace barrel-maker Harry Pope to oversee production of Newton barrels with segmented rifling.



The first of Newton’s new rifles went to market January 1, 1917. Again war interfered. The U.S. entered the conflict April 6, the government taking control of all ammo production. While Newton loaded his own cartridges, Remington furnished cases. In the absence of ammunition, rifle sales tanked. After about 2,400 rifles, Newton Arms Company went into receivership. Another 1,600 rifles were finished by the new owner, Bert Holmes, who sold more than 1,000 for $5 each.



Marshaling his assets, Newton launched the Chas. Newton Rifle Corporation April 19, 1919. His plan was to equip the new factory with surplus tooling from Eddystone Arsenal. That deal crumbled.



Then, in 1923, with two financiers aboard, Newton formed the Buffalo Newton Rifle Corporation. Its first rifles shipped the next year from its adopted home, New Haven. They had interrupted-thread lock-up and four-groove nickel-steel barrels in .256, .280, .30 and .35 Newton, plus .30-06. With only a crossbolt behind the box to arrest recoil, many stocks split.



In 1929, after producing 1,500 rifles, the Buffalo Newton Rifle Corporation folded. But Newton dusted himself off and announced the Newton Straight Pull Rifle. It had a Springfield-type bolt and features from the straight-pull Lee Navy and Winchester lever-actions. He re-named it the “Leverbolt,” turning again to Marlin for help starting production. But Newton couldn’t provide proof of consumer demand, and his irrepressible spirit succumbed at last to the Depression. He died, age 62, in New Haven on March 9, 1932.