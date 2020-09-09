SureFire XSC
From atop the slide to under the barrel, the SureFire XSC is a new micro-compact weapon light engineered to fit slim, railed handguns. Constructed from anodized aluminum, the XSC delivers 350 lumens of intense white light out to 100 yards off a rechargeable lithium 3.7V battery. Ambidextrous rear switches activate momentary or constant-on light to identify potential threats while a visible fuel gauge monitors charge status. Models are available for the GLOCK 43X/48, SIG SAUER P365/365 XL and Springfield Armory Hellcat. MSRP is $329.
For more info: surefire.com