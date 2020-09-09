As more gun owners begin to carry firearms for self-defense, more carry-friendly handgun options have emerged — specifically slim compacts and subcompacts. Offering a favorable size-to-capacity ratio, guns like the GLOCK 43X/48, SIG SAUER P365/P365 XL and Springfield Armory Hellcat have become popular choices for those looking for a small package that packs a punch.

Of course, new gun models mean new accessories, and manufacturers have been busy producing products specifically designed to fit these slimmer designs. Here are five of the latest to hit the market.