5 New Accessories for Single Stack Compacts
Optics, Lights and More
As more gun owners begin to carry firearms for self-defense, more carry-friendly handgun options have emerged — specifically single-stack compacts and subcompacts. Offering a favorable size-to-capacity ratio, guns like the GLOCK 43X/48, SIG SAUER P365/P365 XL and Springfield Armory Hellcat have become popular choices for those looking for a small package that packs a punch.
Of course, new gun models mean new accessories, and manufacturers have been busy producing products specifically designed to fit these slimmer designs. Here are five of the latest to hit the market.
Trijicon RMRcc
Following the trend in carry guns, the new Trijicon RMRcc is a thinner iteration of the popular RMR. Measuring less than 1-inch wide, the RMRcc was built to fit single-stack pistols and features a snag-free design, durable 7075-T6 forged aluminum housing, 3.25 or 6 MOA dot with eight illumination settings and easily adjustable windage/elevation. Weighing just 1 oz. and powered by a single CR2032 lithium battery for an estimated 4-year battery life, the RMRcc is a small and lightweight carry optic you can rely on. MSRP is $699.
For more info: trijicon.com
SureFire XSC
From atop the slide to under the barrel, the SureFire XSC is a new micro-compact weapon light engineered to fit slim, railed handguns. Constructed from anodized aluminum, the XSC delivers 350 lumens of intense white light out to 100 yards off a rechargeable lithium 3.7V battery. Ambidextrous rear switches activate momentary or constant-on light to identify potential threats while a visible fuel gauge monitors charge status. Models are available for the GLOCK 43X/48, SIG SAUER P365/365 XL and Springfield Armory Hellcat. MSRP is $329.
For more info: surefire.com
Apex Action Enhancement Trigger
Few accessories can improve the function of a gun more than an upgraded trigger. New from Apex Tactical, the new Action Enhancement Trigger for the Springfield Armory Hellcat does just that. After a break-in period, the drop-in replacement trigger, sear spring and striker spring reduce trigger pull weight to a crisp 5–5.5 lbs. with less felt travel and reset distance. The Action Enhancement Trigger is easy to install and is available in five colors/patterns. MSRP is $79.95–89.95.
For more info: apextactical.com
Shield RMSc Glass Edition
The original mini compact reflex sight, the Shield Sights RMSc Glass Edition was designed in collaboration with GLOCK for the recently announced G43X/G48 Modular Optic System models. Previously only available as a custom option, the special edition features new scratch-resistant glass in a strengthened lens housing and upgraded electronics and for enhanced reliability. The RMSc Glass Edition is available in 4 and 8 MOA dot options with an estimated battery life of 1–3 years. MSRP is $500.
For more info: shieldpsd.com
CAA Micro Conversion Kit
The next generation of the Roni pistol chassis platform, the CAA Micro Conversion Kit (MCK) is now available for single stack handguns, specifically the GLOCK 43/43X/48, for the first time. Requiring no pistol disassembly to use, the MCK features a side-folding extended stabilizer, ergonomic grip with spare magazine holder, integrated charging handle and a full-length aluminum Picatinny top rail — transforming a slim, compact handgun into a versatile personal defense weapon. Pre-order MSRP is $299.
For more info: caagearup.com