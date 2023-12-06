5.11 Aerial Short Sleeve Shirt

I was gifted this shirt as part of a goodie bag during a recent media trip. It came with the name of the sponsoring company logo embroidered on the front and though I appreciate such things from our industry partners, I silently thought “Hmmm, I need another ‘brand’ shirt like I need more gun control.”

Until I tried it on.

Imagine a shirt made of whipped cream and fluffy clouds. Or sunny thoughts. Whatever. This might be hyperbole but I have never — never — worn a lighter-weight shirt. Bar none. As we were shooting in the desert, I soon discovered the shirt wicked away moisture better than a desiccated sponge and after I got home, it kept me cool and comfortable in the unpleasant July humidity. It even looked nice, not a small task when being modeled by a semi-lumpy editor. I’m definitely gonna buy another!

MSRP: $55

511Tactical.com

Subscribe To GUNS Magazine