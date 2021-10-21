2021 GUNS Gift Guide
It’s always tough to sift through the countless new products to compile the annual GUNS Christmas Gift Guide. So, rather than spending hour upon hour in the impossible task of deciding which things are most worthy, I asked the experts: the other editors here at FMG. In closing, I’d like to point out the boys and girls here at GUNS and American Handgunner magazines have been very good (except that one incident involving McHale) and we’d like to see the following things under our tree.
Santa, you know I love bags and rucksacks so I want my very own Ghost 30 EDC Pack from ALPS OutdoorZ. It’s really neat because it’s kinda grayish and doesn’t look all “tacticool” but makes a great Everyday Carry pack with stuff like dual internal padded laptop pockets, a padded sunglasses pocket, five mesh interior pockets and even an integral rain fly. I also really like the full-length zipper so you can open it up all the way and find the .45 ACP round you lost down in the bottom. By the way, in case you were wondering, the pack is around $169.99 and you can see it at
AlpsOutdoorZ.com.
Brent T. Wheat
GUNS Editor
All I want for Christmas is my very own Les Baer American Handgunner Special Edition 1911 complete with 8-round magazine, adjustable sight and secret compass built-in, please. I’m asking very nicely, very polite even. Are you listening Santa? Please? P.S. Just kidding about the compass part though. That new fool Tom McHale who took my place said the MSRP was $2,995 and you can find info on it at LesBaer.com.
Roy Huntington
Special Assignments Editor
I want a Streamlight Pocket Mate USB light. It’s a tiny, and I do mean tiny, keychain light with a big attitude. Its single activation button — handy for a thumb — turns on the low-power mode that beams out 45 lumens of light. The light weighs next to nothing (1/2 oz.) and features a mini-USB charging port. A charge will get you an hour at low power or 20 minutes on high. A spring-loaded hook allows easy keychain attachment, and a subtle clip lets you go hands free. And, I’m sorry about ‘the incident’ and promise to be more careful around flamingos in the future. That goof ex-Handgunner editor Roy Huntington said the MSRP is around $20 at Streamlight.com.
Tom McHale
American Handgunner Editor
I hate fumbling with resizing dies so I want a set of Redding’s Competition Shellholders this year. They provide an accurate and repeatable shoulder position which allows you to resize various batches of brass without touching the die, only the shellholder. They vary by two thousandths and are available for a variety of calibers. If you’re feeling generous, the MSRP is around $60. Go check out their website at Redding-Reloading.com.
Serena Juchnowski
Digital Content Editor
