2021 GUNS Gift Guide

I want a Streamlight Pocket Mate USB light. It’s a tiny, and I do mean tiny, keychain light with a big attitude. Its single activation button — handy for a thumb — turns on the low-power mode that beams out 45 lumens of light. The light weighs next to nothing (1/2 oz.) and features a mini-USB charging port. A charge will get you an hour at low power or 20 minutes on high. A spring-loaded hook allows easy keychain attachment, and a subtle clip lets you go hands free. And, I’m sorry about ‘the incident’ and promise to be more careful around flamingos in the future. That goof ex-Handgunner editor Roy Huntington said the MSRP is around $20 at Streamlight.com.

Please don’t sneak down the chimney unless you wanna get shot.

Love,

Tom McHale

American Handgunner Editor