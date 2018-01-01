GAMO Outdoor USA Hornet Maxxim

The Hornet Maxxim break barrel, gas pistol air rifle from GAMO Outdoor is available in both .22- and .177-caliber configurations, ideal for small-game hunting, recreational shooting and pest control. Whisper Maxxim sound suppression technology minimizes normal shooting noise, and an inert gas system delivers steady and consistent power, increasing accuracy and durability with less vibration. Both caliber models weigh 5.64 lbs., host a 19.9-inch barrel and are 45.3 inches in overall length; a 3-9×40 scope and rings are included.

