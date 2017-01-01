G96 Bio-CLP

By Jeff John

While finally getting the opportunity to really shoot my DS Arms FAL, a story soon to appear in the GUNS Surplus, Vintage & Classic Special Edition 2018, a niggling problem with reliability arose. I was speaking with our “Odd Angry Shot” columnist John Connor about it telling him I was lubing it as I would my M1 Garand and he laughed, saying, “Son, the FAL runs best drowning in oil.” Two G96 products showed up as if on cue, and my previous success using G96 grease on the SMG FG42 gave me confidence G96 would solve cycling in the FAL. Both Synthetic CLP and Synthetic Bio CLP were employed over the course of several range trips shooting about 150 to 200 rounds each trip. Malfunctions ceased over the next 600+ rounds fired for the test.

Before, the rifle failed to feed or ran sluggishly for the first 5 or 10 rounds of a full magazine, and now it ran easily and smoothly. The odd malfunctions disappeared entirely, allowing me to concentrate on shooting groups.

Jeff’s DS Arms FAL ran sluggishly until a generous application

of G96 was applied. It runs like a top now.

Lube was on the rifle at the end of the day (and my shooting glasses). Since I cleaned the gun after each trip, you can bet the oil was still where it was applied.

Because the rifle is wood stocked, I store it dry. The law of gravity runs true, and a lot of oil will migrate down, meaning it will pool on the wood (found this out the hard way) but before the wood’s sealant was penetrated. There is a good reason synthetic stocks replaced wood. But I like the look—and especially feel—of wood.

G96’s Synthetic Bio-CLP Gun Oil is approved by the US Army to clean, lubricate and preserve small and large caliber weapons and weapons systems. Formulated for maximum gun and environmental protection, it is 85 percent biodegradable, contains no solvents or VOC’s and is 51 percent biobased. It is safe for use on polymers and passed the US Army’s 17-point performance parameters. This lube is now a permanent part of my kit, especially when lube is needed for a gun to run.

G96

P.O. Box 1684

Paterson, NJ 07524

(973) 684-4050

www.G96.com

Read More Quartermaster Reviews

Purchase A Password To Read The December 2017 Digital Edition

(Included FREE Download Of PDF Version To Your Desktop Or Mobile Device)

Purchase A PDF Download Of The December 2017 Issue Now!