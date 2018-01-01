FN America announces three new firearms for 2018. The FN 15 Pistol .300 BLK chambered in .300 AAC Blackout features a 12-inch, cold hammer-forged, chrome-lined barrel with 1:7-inch twist and pistol-length gas system. It also boasts a 10-inch M-LOK rail, fixed low profile stainless-steel gas block FN combat trigger (between 4.5–7.75 lbs.) and SBX-K pistol stabilizing brace.

The FN 15 Pistol 5.56 chambered in 5.56x45mm NATO offers a 10.5-inch, cold hammer-forged, chrome-lined barrel with 1:7-inch twist and carbine-length gas system. Additional features include a 9-inch M-LOK rail, fixed low-profile stainless-steel gas block, FN combat trigger and SBX-K pistol stabilizing brace.

The FN 15 Tactical Carbine FDE P-LOK offers the same performance of the FN 15 Series, but now in full Flat Dark Earth (FDE). The enhanced Mil-Spec lower receiver and match-grade free floating, chrome-lined, cold hammer-forged barrel offer extreme durability and performance. It also has a three-prong flash hider to reduce flash, mid-length gas system and H1 buffer to decrease recoil, a B5 grip, buttstock and 12.5-inch P-LOK rail with M-LOK accessory mounting system.

(703) 288-4507

www.gunsmagazine.com/company/fn-america