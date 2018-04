Flint River Armory’s new CSA45 2nd Generation is available with 10- and 16-inch barrels (SBR is 25 inches overall with collapsed custom stock). All barrels are threaded for either flash hider or suppressor. Featuring AR/M4 fire controls for ease of training, short-stroke, gas-piston and rotating/locking bolt operating system. It is low recoiling, accurate and has GLOCK magazine compatibility.

(855) 453-3367

www.gunsmagazine.com/company/flint-river-armory