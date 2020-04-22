MTM Handgun Storage

Enter To Win Glock G45 MOS Prize Package!

Written By Roy Huntington
Brilliant Gun Organizing Idea

Gun safes can get crowded, especially if you’re collecting rather than just “gathering” guns. Putting them on shelves or on racks risks dinging them and having them get knocked about. I know that’s how they live in my own safe. MTM’s idea is simple and brilliant at the same time. They offer 3-packs of clear plastic cases in two sizes to fit most handguns (up to 12″ long).

Each case has a closed cell foam liner and a transparent top. You can stack them and still peer inside to see what’s sitting comfy there. They can hold up to two smaller handguns, or other collectible things like coins, jewelry, papers, watches or you-name-it. I gotta get some of these! MSRP is $16.95 (9″ 3-pack) or $18.95 (12″ 3-pack).

For more info: www.mtmcase-gard.com.

