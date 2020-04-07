Since getting my Hellcat it’s become my “Everyday Carry” gun and lives in a pocket holster or at my waist all the time. The new Profile Holster by Tulster looks like it’s a perfect match for this lightweight powerhouse. It’s an AIWB rig (stands for Appendix Insider the Waistband) and even comes with adjustable tension for gun retention. It’s got a 0-15 degree cant adjustment, undercut trigger guard, sweat shield, very comfy rounded edges and just uses enough material to get the job done — which I like, since lightweight is critical.