Enter To Win Glock G45 MOS Prize Package!

Tulster Holster for Springfield Hellcat

New and available now
Written By Roy Huntington
0

Since getting my Hellcat it’s become my “Everyday Carry” gun and lives in a pocket holster or at my waist all the time. The new Profile Holster by Tulster looks like it’s a perfect match for this lightweight powerhouse. It’s an AIWB rig (stands for Appendix Insider the Waistband) and even comes with adjustable tension for gun retention. It’s got a 0-15 degree cant adjustment, undercut trigger guard, sweat shield, very comfy rounded edges and just uses enough material to get the job done — which I like, since lightweight is critical.

Paired with their Double Stack 9/40 Echo Mag Carrier, you can have 27 rounds of 9mm on-hand if things go South on you. At about $60 for the holster and about $35 for the mag carrier, their workmanship and design (and choice of cool colors!) make them great value. A definite “Insider Tip” for you!

For more info: www.tulster.com

FREE SURVIVE DOWNLOAD

Get a First Look at new products twice a week through April 30. PLUS ... Get American Handgunner's GIANT SURVIVE Special Edition here. Inside are plenty of ideas to keep you safe during pandemic management. Get this FREE 148-page Personal Defense resource NOW! Click the "Get Link" button below. Then check your e-mail for a download link from [email protected] If a note is not in your inbox, be sure to look in your spam or junk folder.

0

We think you'd be interested in this, too

First Look...
Since getting my Hellcat it’s become my “Everyday Carry” gun and lives in a pocket holster or at my waist all the time.
Read Full Article
Auto Ordnance AO...
Prize package includes: Auto Ordnance AO M1 Carbine, Diamond D Custom leather rifle sling, CRKT Linchpin knife.
Read Full Article
Brownells...
Thus begins what is, in my opinion, history’s greatest piece of literature.
Read Full Article