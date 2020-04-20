Enter To Win Glock G45 MOS Prize Package!

First Look: Mini-Guns

These “Big-Little” Guns Tease The Eye!
Written By Roy Huntington
3

The Hi-Power

I’m pleased to show you another in this series of high quality cast metal miniatures. This latest is one is one of my all-time favorite handguns — the Hi-Power. What always strikes me about these little guns are their heft and excellent detail. Unlike many miniatures, the makers here are very careful to get things right. I’ve helped them with specifics, even supplying high definition photos of guns to help them with their designs. This is number ten in the series, with the classic S&W Model 36 Chief’s Special due next.

They’re made of a cast metal, then highlighted to show the details. Each comes in a very nice display box, along with a gold label describing the model. They are a bit bigger than you think, allowing the high level of realism. The past models are still available on their website. MSRP is $21.95.

For more info: www.firearmsassurefreedom.com

3

