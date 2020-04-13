First Look: Crosman 1077 Freestyle Air Rifle Plinking Fun!

We all love ‘em — and have stories about our first BB guns. And anyone who ever had a Red Rider envied the kids with the Crosman “pump-up” airguns. In this case, Crosman is building on the RepeatAir 1077 (which in turn was built on a history of the older rifles), offering a new multi-shot CO2 rifle. Built in America, the 1077 Freestyle has a 3-tone sporty color design, a modernized butt and a redesigned magazine. This isn’t an uber-fancy high-speed target rifle, but a solidly-built repeater, using a rotary clip holding 12 pellets. Think of it as a good “back yard” rifle for teaching kids, introducing people to shooting and just plain having fun.

It’s .177 caliber, has adjustable sights with a fiber optic front, a rifled steel barrel and, using C02 cartridges, delivers a speedy 780 fps. We didn’t have a price yet since this is due to be released this summer. I’m thinking right about the $85 range, give or take. If you haven’t used a modern repeater pellet rifle you’re missing out on a lot of fun. Save those aluminum cans!

For more info: www.crosman.com.