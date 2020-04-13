Enter To Win Glock G45 MOS Prize Package!

First Look: Crosman 1077 Freestyle Air Rifle Plinking Fun!

Written By Roy Huntington
5

We all love ‘em — and have stories about our first BB guns. And anyone who ever had a Red Rider envied the kids with the Crosman “pump-up” airguns. In this case, Crosman is building on the RepeatAir 1077 (which in turn was built on a history of the older rifles), offering a new multi-shot CO2 rifle. Built in America, the 1077 Freestyle has a 3-tone sporty color design, a modernized butt and a redesigned magazine. This isn’t an uber-fancy high-speed target rifle, but a solidly-built repeater, using a rotary clip holding 12 pellets. Think of it as a good “back yard” rifle for teaching kids, introducing people to shooting and just plain having fun.

It’s .177 caliber, has adjustable sights with a fiber optic front, a rifled steel barrel and, using C02 cartridges, delivers a speedy 780 fps. We didn’t have a price yet since this is due to be released this summer. I’m thinking right about the $85 range, give or take. If you haven’t used a modern repeater pellet rifle you’re missing out on a lot of fun. Save those aluminum cans!

For more info: www.crosman.com.

FREE SURVIVE DOWNLOAD

Get a First Look at new products twice a week through April 30. PLUS ... Get American Handgunner's GIANT SURVIVE Special Edition here. Inside are plenty of ideas to keep you safe during pandemic management. Get this FREE 148-page Personal Defense resource NOW! Click the "Get Link" button below. Then check your e-mail for a download link from [email protected] If a note is not in your inbox, be sure to look in your spam or junk folder.

5

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Acting with one...
If you’re not angry about what happened in Virginia earlier this year, you ought to be.
Read Full Article
First Look...
Crosman is building on the RepeatAir 1077, offering a new multi-shot CO2 rifle.
Read Full Article
Benelli Lupo
When I first heard Benelli was introducing a new firearm, I automatically assumed it was a semi-auto shotgun of sorts as the name Benelli is synonymous with...
Read Full Article