Walther’s PPQQ4 TAC

Pertinent Particulars

The Walther PPQ Q4 TAC is the apex predator among Walther’s current formidable lineup and offers literally everything the Information Age shooter might want all in one lockable plastic case. The PPQ Q4 TAC is to handguns what the smart phone is to Alexander Graham Bell’s original cumbersome contrivance. Everything about the weapon is designed to incorporate the latest in combat handgun technology.



Starting at the back, there are three interchangeable straps to accommodate different hand sizes, and the grip is nicely textured. The gun comes with three magazines. One is a flush-fitting 15-rounder, while the other two incorporate extended baseplates for two more rounds. The magazine catch is reversible at the user level, and the slide release is perfectly replicated on both sides. The rear sight is unmarked and readily adjustable for both windage and elevation and the front includes a fiber optic light pipe.



There’s a loaded chamber indicator built into the extractor and a safety blade incorporated into the trigger. The PPQ Q4 TAC naturally has the standard array of invisible safety mechanisms tucked away within the bowels of the gun as well. The steel slide is Tenifer coated and sports an attractive no-snag trapezoidal cross section. There are deep slide serrations both front and rear.



The back part of the slide is cut to accept any common mini red-dot sight, and the gun comes with mounting plates for most popular optics. If you can work an Allen wrench you can mount up your own electronic sight. This feature alone makes the gun markedly more efficient than its predecessors. Those of us with a little mileage on our peepers can still hold our own against younger shooters with a dot mounted atop our smoke poles. The dust cover is railed for standard accessories, and the barrel is threaded 1/2x28 to accept a sound suppressor. The retail is $799.