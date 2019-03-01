Two Top 10s

From Cult to Mainstream

In 1971 two men, Whit Collins and gunsmith John French came up with the .40 G&A using the .224 Weatherby case trimmed back and loaded with (would you believe?) a 180-gr. .38-40 bullet at 1,100 fps. This proprietary wildcat was chambered in a Browning Hi-Power and six years later the velocity was upped to 1,250 fps. The next step was Dornhaus & Dixon offering a CZ-75 style pistol chambered in the new 10mm with a 200-gr. bullet at 1,200 fps. Both the gun and the cartridge caught Jeff Cooper’s attention and he promoted the project. Unfortunately, the manufacturers were unable to deliver and that was almost the end of that — except for Colt throwing a lifeline to the cartridge by chambering it in their Delta Elite.



The 10mm is the most powerful semi-auto pistol cartridge offered in a portable package. Yes, there are more powerful offerings such as the .50AE in the Desert Eagle. But the 1911 platform carries much easier all day long and is certainly quicker into action. With the SR1911 we basically have everything we could want in a 10mm. It can be carried all day, yet still be able to handle anything encountered.



The finish is a low-glare stainless steel — accented by black for the extended slide release and thumb safety and the beavertail grip safety, complete with memory bump. I personally need both of these as the memory bump ensures I get a proper grip to depress the safety and the beavertail protects the top of my shooting hand from taking a beating. The serrated flat mainspring housing (something else I prefer on a 1911) is also black.



The sights are Bomar-style — a fully adjustable rear matched up with a post front sloping towards the front. Both sights are set in a dovetail on the slide. The slide itself has cocking serrations at the rear and both slide and frame are CNC machined for a smooth, close fit with no expensive hand-fitting required. The skeletonized hammer is mated up with a skeletonized trigger, which has an adjustable over-travel stop. From the factory my test gun already had a smooth, creep-free 4-lb. trigger pull.



Instead of the typical barrel/bushing setup as found on the SR1911 .45 ACP version, the 10mm has a tapered, bushingless stainless bull barrel and a full-length guide rod. The barrel is also ramped for strength and ease of feeding and the ejection port is enlarged for positive ejection. The magazine release is extended for ease of operation and the magazine release is positive when the button is pushed. The firing pin is titanium. In short, this 10mm has everything I want in a 1911 and nothing I don’t. It comes with two 8-round stainless steel magazines.



I did make one addition though. The front strap is smooth and my shooting hand is not nearly so strong anymore, so I added rubber finger grooves from Pearce Grip Company. They fit over the frontstrap and have two thin rubber flaps that fit under the grip panels to hold everything in place. When shooting hundreds of rounds per session, they are greatly appreciated. So much so I’ll probably leave them in place for everyday use.