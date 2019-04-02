Ready to Serve: The FN 509

Running The Gun

The stout recoil spring assembly requires a vigorous effort to rack the slide of the FN 509. It’s not the pistol to buy for your great grandmother with osteoporosis and arthritis.



The ambidextrous magazine release was appreciated by this old man, who has some arthritis of his own in the dominant hand thumb among other places. On both sides, the frame is molded to shield the release buttons from being inadvertently depressed and turning your 17+1 round auto pistol into a single-shot. However, this did not prevent deliberate, clean release of an empty magazine when depressing either side, whether using thumb or trigger finger. The latter method is faster for a lot of people, and very likely safer since it gets the finger out of the trigger guard.



Slide lock/slide release levers are also ambidextrous. On either side, they make it easy to lock the slide open without a magazine in place for inspection. Even though molding in the frame shields the levers on either side from a thumb inadvertently pushing them up and locking the slide open in mid firing cycle, they performed as intended in the hands of all testers.



However, pressing down on these levers to close the slide and chamber a live round was another matter. This required considerable exertion. I had to work awfully hard to close the slide 1-handed via the lever. Yes, FN lists the part in its nomenclature sheet as a “slide stop,” but if pushing it down releases the slide, well, it is also a slide release.



I found I needed significant pressure with the support hand thumb to close the slide via the lever during speed reloads, and it was sufficiently difficult with the thumb of the firing hand that if I’d had to perform a 1-hand-only “injured shooter” reload with it, I would have released the slide with a tug instead of fighting the lever. This would have been easy enough, since FN wisely shapes the rear sight with a ledge on the front, for just such emergencies. Pointing the gun away from your lower body in a safe direction, catching the sight on the edge of belt or holster and pushing sharply downward will accomplish slide closure to complete a 1-hand reload of the 509.



The pointing characteristics of this pistol were excellent! I could close my eyes, swing the pistol blindly up to the target, lift the eyelids, and find the sights absolutely dead on. This is subjective, of course, but if it works that way for you (find a safe area in the gun shop to do this test with a confirmed unloaded 509 and see for yourself), well, that for some people is reason enough to buy one. Even if you don’t practice “point-shooting” per se, a gun pointing naturally for you gets your sights on target faster. I also liked the shape of the niche in the upper backstrap, which tended to lock the FN solidly into the hollow of the palm.



The 509’s recoil was extremely mild, even with hot loads. I noticed that the owner’s manual said on page 11, in crimson all caps, “Do not use +p+ ammunition in the FN 509 as it could result in serious injury or death.” I was reminded of the Dilbert cartoon where the engineer says “Whatever you do, don’t touch that button” and his boss thinks, “Must… touch… button!” So, I put about half a box of Federal 9BP 115-grain +P+ through it, the bullets probably departing the muzzle at about 1,300 feet per second. All went well. Recoil was a little sharper than training ball or 147 subsonic, but nothing to worry about. From an “auto hood rest” position at 25 yards, not having a bull’s-eye to aim at, I took a post-in-notch sight picture that “went for the throat” and balanced the head of the silhouette atop the front post. Five +P+ bullets punched a 3.85-inch 5-shot group in sort of a necklace configuration centering around where a man’s sternal notch would be. Four of those hits were in 2.75 inches and the best three, in 1.95. Not bad groups when the gun wasn’t properly rested.



Why shoot +P+ when the owner’s manual expressly said not to? Coupla reasons. One is I am old, and people my age fear Second Childhood, but my theory is if aging is a bell curve Second Adolescence has to come before Second Childhood, so I guess I’m just living up to expectations. The other reason is, if this magazine ever sends you readers a survey rating the writers, I want you to remember I risked “serious injury or death” for ya. Just sayin’…