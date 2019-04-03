Powerful, Tough & Handy

To this day I am surprised by the number of gun enthusiasts who have not heard of BFR revolvers. Perhaps this is one of the best-kept secrets in revolver circles. Just for the record, BFR stands for Big Frame Revolver.



I’ve written about these fine wheelguns in the past and always returned them when finished with the assignment. I’m not really sure why as I have always been impressed with the firearm and accuracy experienced. So, I decided it was past time I have a BFR take up permanent residence in my arsenal of hunting handguns. After reviewing the list of options I finally decided on the time-proven .44 Mag. It’s just hard to go wrong with the double-four.



While the selection of production guns is great, I chose a Precision Center Built BFR from Magnum Research’s custom shop. There is absolutely nothing wrong with their production guns mind you—I just wanted a touch of embellishment.



These revolvers are built like a tank. If you want to shoot a .45-70 or .450 Marlin, knock yourself out. They even come in .30-30 Winchester, .480 Ruger, .454 Casull, .444 Marlin, .475 Linebaugh, .460 S&W Mag, .500 S&W Mag, and a few others. The BFR is a serious hunting gun 100 percent made in the USA.



The revolver offers many features most welcomed by shooters and hunters alike. The transfer bar allows the gun only to fire after first cocking the hammer and then pulling the trigger, so it can be carried with all chambers loaded. When the hammer and trigger are fully forward, the transfer bar is lowered out of firing position with the hammer resting directly on the frame—not the firing pin. The revolver has only two hammer positions, cocked and uncocked. Opening the loading gate immobilizes the trigger, hammer and transfer bar.



Each and every gun is proof fired at the factory to insure proper function and integrity. Interchangeable cylinders are available in calibers employing the same bullet diameter, and it is safe to fire .480 Ruger in a .475 Linebaugh or .45 Colt from a .454 Casull. The barrel cylinder alignment is held to under 0.002-inch concentricity. My gun had a barrel/cylinder gap of 0.002 inch. These tight tolerances do enhance accuracy.