Pistol-Caliber Carbine Cool

Full Auto Enhancement

If you’re blessed with a transferable full-auto M16 lower, the MAG AD9 device is fun on an apocalyptic scale. I’m old, so I bought mine for $600 back in 1987 and thought I was getting ripped off at the time. If only I could go back in time, hock my house, and put all that cash into transferable M16 receivers I’d be a wealthy man today. Should you be deprived of such a nifty bauble, fret not. There are some truly epic options for the MAG AD9 available even today.



A rifle lower receiver can sport any manner of buttstock but will demand a 16-inch barrel for legality. Pistol lowers open the door for tubes of any length but cannot include a stock. None of this has any bearing on crime or criminals. It is simply a ridiculous administrative burden we law-abiding gun nerds must bear.



A few years ago a guy named Alex Bosco thought up the Pistol Stabilizing Brace (PSB) as a tool to allow injured veterans to continue enjoying the shooting sports. The BATF ruled that installation of such a brace did not threaten the pistol classification of the host weapon, and a whole new family of firearms resulted. As a result, a Stern Defense 9mm upper, MAG AD9 magwell adapter, AR15 pistol lower, and an SB Tactical PSB can synergistically combine to form something greater than the sum of its parts.