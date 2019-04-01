MCX Virtus Patrol Rifle

Feeding The Beast

SIG makes its own ammo down here in the American Deep South. Their Arkansas facility is a thing of beauty—state of the art and designed from the ground up to make quality ammo. The quality—particularly of their match-grade lines—reflects a compulsive attention to detail.



The 1:7-inch twist of the barrel does a splendid job of stabilizing bullets both lightweight and otherwise. When fed the proprietary 77-grain Open-Tip Match load the gun shoots markedly better than do I. Of all the factors that fold into this rifle’s performance, my tired eyes and well-worn trigger finger represent the only weak links. But despite my age-related disabilities the Virtus still rendered some spectacular performance (take a peek at the accompanying chart for details).



I carried a gun for real a generation ago, and little things become big things when your life and those of your friends depend upon the performance of your equipment. In the case of the Virtus, the gun sprouts sling sockets aplenty to interface with SIG’s tactical sling. The gun’s controls are readily accessible regardless of where the buttstock rides, and the M-LOK rail accepts anything you might want to hang there.



The gas-piston operating system allows individual adjustment to optimize the gun for whatever ammo you might have handy. The 7.9-pound all up weight is not excessive for a piston-driven rifle thoroughly awash in cool-guy stuff. And the folding, telescoping buttstock accommodates any build or ancillary kit.