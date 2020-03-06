Matchless

Tony Miele had designed this model with ICORE in mind, and I called a club an hour and a half away known to put those on. I discovered they had dropped ICORE a year before. There wasn’t another in striking distance. Dang!

Bowling pin shooting is another venue where a 7th shot is a benefit. I checked the calendar. The next one within reasonable driving distance would be after deadline. Double dang!

NRA Action Pistol, as typified by the Bianchi Cup, is fired in 6-shot sequences but the wheelgunner there can certainly benefit from a 7th round in reserve. But there was no NRA Action Pistol match anywhere near me, either. IDPA? The 5″ barrel was 1″ too long for the rules to allow. PPC? There was only one PPC event on the schedule, and that was a Service Revolver match in Tallahassee, run in accordance with NRA rules, which mandate a 4″ maximum barrel length. I had to be there to teach that week anyway.

I was “all gunned up with nowhere to go.” So that was that, skunked for any chance to shoot the thing in a match, I took the test gun to my own range and set up a couple of match courses with it, two days before deadline for this article. First, I set up a B-27 NRA police silhouette target. The Service Revolver course is comprised of 48 rounds. Six shots 1-handed in 8 seconds at 3 yards proved the revolver handled well in a single paw, but I hadn’t quite sighted it in perfectly yet and the group was in the upper right of the X-ring.

The second stage is draw, fire six, reload, and fire six more, all in 20 seconds from 7 yards. Two handed and holding at 7 o’clock in the X-ring, the smooth Smith made it easy to “clear” this stage, also. The third stage is the same as the second but at 15 yards, and here I got careless and held the sights too far left, and dropped my first point, a 9-ring hit. The match finishes with a draw and six shots each kneeling, standing left hand barricade, and standing right hand barricade, in 90 seconds including reloads. The gun did well in the left hand for an out of the box double action with the non-dominant hand controlling, the way this match must be shot. I finished with the same point score I’d won the Service Revolver match with a week before in Tallahassee.

For a first time over the course, that spoke well for the test gun. Yes, it had adjustable sights, but I had failed to adjust them correctly. Yes, it had a good action for out of the box, but not as good as the well-worn-in Model 64 I’d shot before, whose sights were dead on. Getting the same score under these circumstances tells me this gun is capable of better scores with familiarization and perfect sighting in, and is clearly capable of perfect scores, even national record scores, in this type of shooting.

With none of the tombstone-shaped Bianchi Cup targets on hand, there was only one NRA Action Pistol event I could duplicate on short notice, the Bianchi Plates. A rack of 8″ diameter falling plates, six of ’em, is shot twice each from 10, 15, 20, and 25 yards. Back when I shot the Cup, ’79 through ’88, the times were six, seven, eight, and nine seconds respectively per string, so that’s what I set the timer for.

The 5″ 686 came up smoothly out of the Safariland holster, even though it was made for a 6″ gun, and allowed me to easily clean two-dozen plates at 10 and 15 yards. On the 20-yard line, I got froggy on the trigger and missed a plate. (I dropped it anyway with the 7th shot, “just because,” but it still counted as a miss because NRA rules say you can only take one shot at each plate. In NRA Action Pistol, the big advantage of this gun’s 7th chamber is you can fire it to make up for a misfire or a skipped chamber.) At 25 yards I missed another, and finished the course with a 460 out of 480 possible. Well, I don’t remember ever getting a perfect score on the plate stage at Bianchi Cup, either.

I wasn’t testing me, though, I was testing the gun—and this 7-shot 5″ passed with flying colors. For those who prefer a revolver, it should also make a neat home defense gun. Recoil wasn’t bad at all with the factory-provided Hogue grips even with .357 Magnum rounds, and one more bullet never hurts. Besides, there are lots of folks who, like the late, great Skeeter Skelton, believe a 5″ barrel is just the right compromise length for a heavy-duty service revolver.

There was only one misfire during the almost 300 rounds I managed to put through this revolver in the midst of the Great Post-Obama Ammo Drought, and that was from an ancient box of 158-grain .38 Special. (How long ago did they stop making S&W brand ammo, anyway?) If nothing else, it was the perfect reminder of what that 7th chamber is for. Kinda like the gun itself: “better to have it and not need it, than need it and not have it.” I’m glad to see Tony, Jim, and the whole team at Smith & Wesson are still working to give us more options that reflect sound engineering, quality manufacturing and, in this case, creative thinking.