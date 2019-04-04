Is 8 Enough?

Since these are basically self-defense revolvers, all test groups were fired at 7 yards. With most loads results were excellent. Factory .357 Magnum loads which gave groups under 1-inch for 7 shots included Hornady’s 125 XTP-JHP at 1,420 fps/7/8-inch group. Speer’s Gold Dot 125 HP gave 1,326 fps/3/4 inch. Remington Golden Saber 125 JHP gave 1,180 fps and 7/8-inch in one Redhawk and 5/8 in the other. My favorite handloads consisting of the Rim Rock 180-grain LBT WFN GC over 14.0 grains of 4227 for 1,070 fps with a 3/4-inch group from both revolvers. Right behind this load is my second choice using the Rim Rock 158-grain SWC HPGC over 15.5 grains of 4227 with a muzzle velocity of 1,100 fps and 1-3/8-inch groups from both revolvers.



Someone is sure to say these revolvers are too heavy for daily carry. I must admit I often go only with an Airweight J-Frame in a front pocket for absolute comfort, and I hardly know it is there. However, although these Redhawks may not be as comfortable to carry they are certainly more comforting. A proper holster such as the Simply Rugged modified pancake design, which allows either strong side or crossdraw carry, makes carrying not only secure, but as easy as possible. Together these two revolvers weigh 88 ounces (5-1/2 pounds) unloaded plus the weight of the cartridges. However, after losing 35 pounds and trying for more, I do not notice the weight of these revolvers nearly as much as I would have previously.



To recap, the Redhawk is a double-action revolver shooting eight .38 Specials or .357 Magnums through a barrel 2.75 inches long. Overall length is 8.25 inches and weight 44 ounces. The all stainless steel revolver has a fully adjustable rear sight, red insert front with hardwood grips all for $1,079.



Ruger’s first offering in the resurrected .357 Redhawk will soon be joined by longer barrel versions. Hopefully, they will offer both 4- and 7.5-inch versions along with the planned 5.5-inch one.



Sturm, Ruger & Co.

(928) 778-6555

https://gunsmagazine.com/company/sturm-ruger-co/