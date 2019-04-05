Quirk 1

However, one historical aspect of the epoxy revolution still commonly results in a stock-bedding quirk. A commonly held belief is not only the critical parts of the action need to be bedded (particularly the recoil-leg area), but an inch or two of the barrel. The most common justification is “support” of the barrel, even if most of its length is free-floated.



Even pretty skinny sporter barrels are perfectly capable of supporting themselves, as anybody who’s held one by the muzzle can plainly see, and exactly how a couple inches of epoxy at the rear of barrel “support” a barrel is rarely discussed. In reality, epoxy-bedding the rear of a barrel supports the action—or rather, some bolt actions.



Most of the common centerfire bolt-actions produced in the first half century after the introduction of smokeless powder had the front action screw in the recoil lug. The 1898 Mauser is the classic (and most abundant) example, but among the other bolt-actions with lug-screws were all the 1903 Springfield, 1917 Enfield, Japanese Arisaka, and Winchester Model 54.



This placed the screw at the front of the action, ahead of its “bedding surfaces.” As a result, tightening the screw tended to bend the receiver ring downward, resulting in uneven bearing of the two locking lugs used on all these actions, often resulting in poor accuracy. This was particularly true with military 98 Mausers, because the thumb-slot in the left receiver wall and slender tang made them pretty flexible.



Epoxy bedding the rear of the barrel prevented this bending, so was suggested by various authorities, including Roy Dunlap, author of Gunsmithing, first published in 1950, probably the all-time best-seller on the subject (it’s still reprinted now and then).

Since the vast majority of surplus bolt-actions had the front action screw in the recoil lug, epoxy bedding the rear of the barrel became part of gunsmithing lore, even though most gunsmiths didn’t know why, especially amateurs.