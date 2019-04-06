A Bull of a Pup

Good Ammo

While we’re on the magazine, an important note about ammunition: Never use cheap loads or reloads with un-crimped bullets. Aluminum-cased ammo should also be avoided. Here’s why: During recoil, the sharp tug of the “tongs” can sometimes pull the case right off the bullet! You can imagine the result. In the manual, there’s a long list of approved loads. With any of them, no problems.



Because of the unique magazine system, there’s no slide hold-open after the last shot. Aside from the trigger and the push-button magazine release, the only other external control is the takedown latch. For a quick brush-out of the barrel, setting the lever at its half-way position, vertical, will hold the slide open.



Sights are not a big item on little hide-away guns, but these are excellent. Square-picture, three white dots, and both are laterally moveable in their dovetails. To do this, you have to first loosen their hex-head screws. A word of caution: Be sure the rear sight stays in its dovetail. Its underside retains the spring and plunger of the firing-pin-block.



On the test gun, the high-tech alloy frame has a matte-black finish. The other parts, stainless steel, are in natural matte finish. Other combinations may be offered later. The grip panels of laminated wood meet at the back of the frame. There is a deep in-curve at the upper rear sets the Bullpup9 solidly in the hand.



With a pistol of this size and weight in full 9mm, I expected considerable felt-recoil. So, heading out to the Big Tree range, I took along a pair of GripSwell gloves. Their fine goatskin and perfectly placed padding did a great job of protecting the bones of my hand. (Hey, at 80-plus I have to think of these things!)



I chose two loads from the list in the manual: Winchester “White Box” 115-grain FMJ, and the Hornady “Critical Defense” 115-grain FTX. Shooting was at 7 and 15 yards, standing, 2-hand hold. Groups were all near center in the 8-inch black of the Champion VisiShot targets, and they averaged 4 to 5 inches. Functioning was flawless.



You might now be wondering about the specs. The Bullpup9 weighs 18.7 ounces, with an overall length of 5 inches, is 4.06 inches high and 1-inch wide. The barrel is 3.18 inches long and the capacity is 7 rounds, and retail is $1,099.



The after-shooting takedown for cleaning is not difficult, but the removal of the turning-base and barrel are a little tricky, so look carefully at the owner’s manual. Up to now, Bond Arms has been known for their fine and drastically updated version of the old Remington double-derringer. Well, now they make a pistol. And it’s a jewel.