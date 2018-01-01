FBI Uniform Crime Report Once Again Rains On Gun Control Parade

By Dave Workman

The gun prohibition lobby never seems to mention the FBI Uniform Crime Report because the data contained therein makes some of their arguments look rather foolish.

The agency recently released its report for 2017, and surprise of surprises, once again there were more murders committed by people using their hands and feet, blunt objects or knives than by people using rifles or shotguns of any kind.

While anti-gunners have been busy trying to ban or limit access to so-called “assault rifles,” once again the FBI data shows that roughly 2 to 3 percent of all firearm-related slayings involved rifles of any kind. Handguns were once again used in the greatest number of the 10,982 gun-related killings reported for last year.

Anti-gunners want to ban semi-auto rifles, but FBI data says they are used in a fraction of murders in this country.

By contrast, according to the FBI, 403 slayings nationwide were identifiably committed with rifles and 264 more involved shotguns. Handguns were definitely used in 7,032 murders, but in 3,283 slayings, the firearm was not identified. However, if the pattern holds for all those unidentified guns, only a relative handful involved long guns.

But here’s a reality check. The gun control crowd never talks about the victims of stabbings and in 2017, there were 1,591 people killed with knives or other sharp instruments. Another 467 people were bludgeoned to death, and 692 were beaten or stomped to death with hands and/or feet.

In 2017, the total number of homicides hit 15,129, the FBI reported. The report says that murder and non-negligent manslaughter declined 0.7 percent for the year from 2016.

We will be discussing the Crime Report for 2017 again soon.

But Why Ban Semi-Auto Rifles?

Now that we’ve done the numbers game, it’s a good time to ask why so much attention is being directed toward banning so-called “assault rifles?”

Why, for example, is there an initiative on the November ballot in Washington State that would raise the minimum age for buying a semi-auto rifle of any kind — including the Ruger 10/22, Marlin Model 60, Browning SA-22 and other rimfire self-loaders — to 21 years?

Right now, it’s legal for an 18-year-old to buy a long gun but the social justice warriors in Washington, backed by a handful of anti-rights billionaires who have their own armed security. They want the adults who can legally buy semi-autos to register them, go through annual background checks, pay a $25 fee for the additional paperwork of something called an “enhanced background check,” training every five years and so-called “secure storage” would be mandated.

It is no wonder that grassroots rights activists have awakened and they are canvassing the Evergreen State with yard signs, bumper stickers, large and smaller yard signs, handouts detailing the problems with the measure and so forth.

Let’s Do A Little Subtraction

Admittedly, more than 15,000 murders in any given year is a bad thing, but what happens to that statistic when you subtract the slayings in just four American cities?

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, last year the Windy City racked up 664 murders, which is down from the number two years ago, but still not good. Perhaps as an accommodation, the city logged only two homicides over the weekend of the 33rd annual Gun Rights Policy Conference.

Now look at Baltimore, which logged 343 homicides last year. Add the 116 slayings in nearby Washington, D.C. and slap on the 267 slayings reported for the year in Detroit.

For all four cities, the tally comes to 1,390. Subtract that from the 15,129 slayings last year and the number comes down to 13,739 murders.

Keep subtracting, though. Take away the 290 homicides in New York City, another 58 in Boston, and 282 in Los Angeles, and the 128 in Milwaukee. We’re down to 12,981 slayings.

Take away the murders in the “Top Ten” violent cities and suddenly, in a land of more than 300 million people, with an estimated 100 million gun owners who own somewhere north of 300-350 million firearms, and the number of homicides involving firearms takes on a properly diminished statistical position.

That’s not to say 12,000 to 15,000 murders is not a tragedy, because it amounts to that many thousands of family tragedies from which some people never recover. But are these data significant enough to propose or adopt new restrictions on law-abiding gun owners?

From Whence Comes The Data?

While there is frequent speculation about how the gun prohibition lobby comes up with its figures for victims of “gun violence,” the FBI doesn’t have any secrets on the crime reporting data.

Last year, there were 18,547 city, county, state, federal, and tribal law enforcement agencies that could participate in the Uniform Crime Report program. Of those, 16,655 submitted data for the 2017 report.

Of course, that’s not a full presentation, but combined with FBI estimates for the agencies that did not report for 2017, it’s probably more accurate than the combined-for-dramatic effect 30,000 to 33,000 “victims of gun violence” for any given year. That figure allegedly includes homicides, suicides, accidents, and justifiable shootings by police and private citizens.

Can You Spell Hypocrisy In Chicago?

Just days before the recent Gun Rights Policy Conference in Chicago, a brave legally-armed private citizen found himself in the middle of a police shootout with a criminal suspect, and he used his sidearm to engage the bad guy.

His actions were credited with saving the life of a wounded Cicero street cop who had been hit four times.

But the anti-gun Chicago Sun-Times editorial board simply could not resist attempting to diminish the brave motorist’s act by contending that “One brave rescue of a Cicero cop doesn’t justify concealed guns.”

The National Rifle Association equally couldn’t resist the opportunity to feed the newspaper some crow. And the 6 million-member organization did it with flair.

“Decades of anti-gun messaging has told the American public that if a gun control measure “saves just one life” any infringement on the rights of law-abiding gun owners is justified,” the NRA noted in an Op-Ed published on its website.

“This holds that if even one life may be saved by a particular gun control measure, it must be adopted,” NRA said. “However, if a measure permitting access to firearms for self-defense may save one life, it is not adequate justification to condone such freedom. Gun rights supporters should give this latest evolution in gun control rhetoric the same consideration as its traditional iteration: none.”

Take that, Sun-Times…with catsup and mustard, if you prefer.

https://www.fbi.gov/news/pressrel/press-releases/fbi-releases-2017-crime-statistics

https://ucr.fbi.gov/crime-in-the-u.s/2017/crime-in-the-u.s.-2017/tables/expanded-homicide-data-table-11.xls

https://ucr.fbi.gov/crime-in-the-u.s/2017/crime-in-the-u.s.-2017/tables/table-20

https://chicago.suntimes.com/news/chicago-murders-homicides-2017-steep-decline/

http://www.baltimoresun.com/news/maryland/crime/bs-md-ci-per-capita-homicides-20171227-story.html

https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/public-safety/homicides-were-down-in-the-region-but-2017-was-marked-by-sobering-teen-deaths/2017/12/31/cf0a8f10-e675-11e7-a65d-1ac0fd7f097e_story.html?noredirect=on&utm_term=.4ef24a60f5ac

https://www.freep.com/story/news/local/michigan/detroit/2018/01/02/detroit-homicide-rate-murder/996116001/

https://www.nbclosangeles.com/news/local/Number-of-Homicides-in-LA-in-2017-Down-4-Percent-From-Previous-Year-472033423.html

https://www.nraila.org/articles/20180921/gun-control-twist-saving-one-life-does-not-justify-right-to-carry

https://chicago.suntimes.com/opinion/concealed-carry-gun-control-illinois-cicero-police/

Check Back Each Week For More Insider Online Articles

Read More Insider Online Articles