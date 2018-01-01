FBI Report Reveals ‘Pre-Attack Behaviors’ Of Active Shooters; Pay Attention!

By Dave Workman

Noting that there were 30 “active shooter” incidents in the United States in 2017, the FBI launched a study of these incidents to determine whether there might be a way to identify behavior patterns leading up to violence.

And they did. There are some interesting revelations in this 30-page document, which is a follow-up to a 2014 report headlined A Study of Active Shooter Incidents in the United States Between 2000 and 2013. This new report is Phase II of that research.

Seventy-seven percent of the 63 active shooters the FBI looked at for the report “take time to plan and prepare for the attack,” spending a week or more on this effort, and 46 percent of them spent a week or longer “procuring the means” for the attack.

“A majority of active shooters obtained their firearms legally,” the report says. Forty percent bought their guns legally and 35 percent already possessed firearms. Eleven percent borrowed the guns and 6 percent stole them while 2 percent bought their guns illegally. This suggests that all of those gun control laws that have been passed to prevent a mass shooting simply didn’t work. That doesn’t mean we need more gun laws, but to question the ones already on the books.

Only 25 percent of active shooters in the FBI study had ever been diagnosed with a mental illness, according to the report.

Here’s something else: Active shooters examined for the report each “displayed 4 to 5 concerning behaviors over time” that people around the shooter observed. Some signaled their violent intentions while others exhibited behaviors that raised questions about their mental health.

The FBI also found that in 41 percent of the cases in which people observed “concerning behavior” did any of those observant people report the situation to law enforcement. The other 59 percent apparently didn’t.

In 64 percent of the cases, the shooters targeted specific individuals.

Also according to the report, the cases studied by the FBI for the Phase II segment produced a higher number of victims killed on average in each shooting, and they were “more likely to end before law enforcement arrived.” They were also more likely to end with the killer committing suicide and popular locations for such attacks were in a “house of worship” or an “educational facility.” You know, “gun free zones.”

Twenty-nine percent of the shooters were in the 40-49 year age group, followed by 25 percent in the 18-29 year age group. There was an interesting tie for third place, with 13 percent in both the 12-to-17 age group and the 50-59 year age group. Nine-percenters were those in the 30-39 and 60-69 year age groups. Translation: “active shooters” seem to come from all age groups.

Active shooters are overwhelmingly male (94%) and 63 percent are white while another 10 percent are Asian. Blacks make up only 16 percent of active shooters.

Forty-four percent were employed while 38 percent didn’t have jobs. Only 7 percent were students and 4 percent were retired.

The Relationships Of Active Shooters

One thing about active shooters revealed in the Phase II report is that more than half (57%) of those in the study group were single at the time they opened fire.

Thirteen percent were married, but an equal number were divorced. Six percent were separated and the rest were “partnered” but not married.

Thirty-five percent of the active shooters aged 18 and over, the report noted, had criminal histories. They had been convicted of something as an adult, including “crimes against society, property, or persons.” The society crimes included DUI, disorderly conduct and “possession of drug paraphernalia.”

Some of the convictions were for more serious crimes, including sexual assault of a family member, stalking and “endangering a person,” the report said.

Handgun Imports, Exports

The National Shooting Sports Foundation recently reported on U.S. imports and exports of firearms for April, and handguns are definitely part of the mix.

During the first full month of spring, handgun imports increased 7.7 percent over the same month last year. This past April, 290,425 “units” were imported, while last April the total was 269,540.

This included an 11 percent increase in pistols but a stunning 19.4 percent decrease in revolver imports.

What about exports? According to the NSSF, handgun exports jumped 52.1 percent over last year, 30,811 to 20,263 for April 2017. Of those, 28,811 were pistols but only 2,000 were revolvers, a decline of 24 percent from last year.

Don’t Be Carjacking In Dallas

Caution: In Texas, they once hanged horse thieves, and people nowadays are just as fussy about their cars, especially when their kids are inside and some hombre tries to make off with the ride.

That happened recently in Dallas, when a would-be thief hopped behind the wheel of an SUV belonging to Michelle Booker-Hicks, who was having none of it, as the saying goes. When she spotted the suspected outlaw preparing to drive away from a gas station while she was paying for gas, Booker-Hicks hopped into the back seat and ordered him to stop.

YouTube, CBS-11, DFW

He didn’t, and — bless his heart — he put the car in gear. Everything is big in Texas, including mistakes made by wannabe carjackers, because instead of continuing her pleas, Michelle reached into her glove compartment, pulled out a pistol and plugged that yahoo just below the right eye, according to published reports.

“I wasn’t necessarily worried about my car,” Booker-Hicks told a reporter. “I was more worried about my kids. I’m not a killer or anything, but I do believe in defending what’s mine. I hope that woke him up.”

Well, it darned near put him to sleep, permanently. But as luck would have it, this guy survived not only the point blank gunshot wound, but also the crash when he drove the car off the pavement and into a fence. He managed to get out and stagger away, but he didn’t get too far. Cops found him lying in the middle of the road, quite a bit worse for wear.

The suspect, identified as a 36-year-old man, was carted off to a local hospital for treatment and then to face criminal charges including two counts of “unlawful restraint” because Booker-Hicks’ 2- and 4-year-old sons were in the back seat, and one count of “unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.” That’s how they say auto theft politely in the Lone Star State.

They don’t charge folks for impersonating smart people, even in Texas. But, as this tale demonstrates, you can get into a heap of trouble by starting something you can’t finish.

